Forest road to Mt. Dabajian Trail in central Taiwan to tentatively open for bicycles

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The east line of the Dalu Forest Road, which leads to a trailhead of a popular trail for hiking to the base of Mt. Dabajian, will be tentatively open to bicycles for one year, starting from May 20, the Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters said in a press release on Tuesday (May 10).

Park headquarters made the decision to open the 19-kilometer section of the forest road to bicycles, and the headquarters will review the results of the opening to determine future plans for the road, according to the release.

Noting that the Dalu Forest Road has been a popular route to the Madala River trailhead, which approaches the trail to Mt. Dabajian, park headquarters said that opening up the forest road to cyclists will diversify the ways people can admire the national park’s ecological beauty.

During the tentative opening, bicyclists will be required to scan a QR code on-site, and then apply for a permit to ride on the forest road, the headquarters said, adding that the daily opening time is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The headquarters recommended mountain bikes for riding on the forest road, and electric bicycles and other motorized bicycles are not permitted, according to the release.

For hikers who plan to bike rather than walk the road on their way to the Mt. Dabajian trailhead, they should consider the extra weight they have to carry during the bike ride and the risk of their bicycles being stolen while parked on the forest road, the headquarters said.



The Dalu Forest Road (Shei-Pa National Park Headquarters photo)