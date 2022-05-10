Taiwan’s KYMCO to launch battery-swapping electric scooters in Italy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese scooter maker KYMCO is planning to introduce electric scooters powered by its Lonex battery swap system into the European market.

KYMCO is set to release its Lonex electric two-wheelers in Italy, according to Moto.it. They will be distributed by KMI of the Padana Sviluppo group, Moto.it said.

At this juncture, it’s still unclear which Lonex models will be available in Italy. KYMCO currently offers four models in Taiwan under its newest Lonex 3.0 lineup: the i-One, S6, S7, and S7R.

The four electric scooters are either powered by two swappable Lonex batteries, which require a monthly subscription fee, or plug-in charging through a traditional wall outlet. Customers need to choose which system they want upon purchase: battery-swapping or plug-in charging.

Known for its gas-powered two-wheelers, KYMCO has been making a push into the electric vehicle sector, although it’s playing catch-up with rival Gogoro, which currently dominates the Taiwanese market. KYMCO currently has around 1,300 battery swapping stations around the country compared to Gogoro's 2,262 stations nationwide.

In December, KYMCO also announced it was partnering up with Harley-Davidson’s electric motorbike arm LiveWire after Harley said it planned to take LiveWire public on the New York Stock Exchange through a deal with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp and KYMCO.