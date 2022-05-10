Water Desalination Equipment Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

The global water desalination equipment market was US$ 6.7 billion in 2020. The global water desalination equipment market is forecast to reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Water Desalination Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
A desalination plant converts brackish water, seawater, or other water sources to fresh or potable water by removing molten salts and other minerals. A desalination system converts existing water resources into potable water for municipal use. Fresh water is essential for industries such as chemical, mining, and oil and gas.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
A growing global population and their unmet water needs are driving the global water desalination equipment market.
Water scarcity is a result of climate change causing disruptions in the water cycle. In addition, water finds use in various industrial applications. As a result, the need for water increases with rapid industrial development. These factors are driving the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.
Dehydration is an energy-intensive water treatment technology that uses at least 75.2 TWh per year, nearly 0.4% of global electricity consumption. In addition, the high energy requirement for desalination results in high costs. Furthermore, the development of desalination equipment also requires substantial capital investment. As a result, the global water desalination equipment market is experiencing a slowdown in growth.
Global industrialization has further strained the world’s water resources. Manufacturing and other functions require a large amount of water in industrial processes. Many processes require water in various industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, paper and pulp, and food and beverage. Demand for water desalination equipment is forecast to increase due to the growing industrial demand for water.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has adversely affected the global economy as governments worldwide have been forced to implement lockdowns in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Consequently, desalination plants and systems were unable to function properly. In most municipalities worldwide, the pandemic immediately increased the demand for domestic water while decreasing the demand for non-domestic (industrial, institutional, and commercial) water. Desalination players had the primary challenge of ensuring operational continuity in order to minimize the impact on municipal water supplies. During the pandemic, desalination plant operators aimed to secure reliable water supplies for local communities.
The halt of industrial operations resulted from partial or full lockdowns. Additionally, desalination plants were unable to operate because there were not enough workers, and as a result, logistics declined. Since orders for pumps, membranes, pressure vessels, evaporators, etc., decreased after construction resumed. Thus, the development of desalination projects stalled, hampering the growth of water desalination companies.
Regional Insights
The LAMEA region is forecast to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the scarcity of freshwater resources in this region, there will be a demand for desalination equipment in the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of the water desalination industry is forecast to boost the market growth. Moreover, rising per capita water consumption in the LAMEA region and increasing immigration into the region will increase the water demand. In addition, a rise in tourism, especially in the Middle East, is expected to strain these water resources. The factors listed above are likely to drive demand for the equipment over the forecast period.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the global water desalination equipment market are:
Acciona SA
Biwater
Cadagua
Degremont Sas
Genesis Water Technologies
IDE Technologies
Koch Membrane Systems
Pure Aqua, Inc.
Right Water Solutions
Veolia
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global water desalination equipment market segmentation focuses on Technology, Source, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Technology
Reverse Osmosis
Multi-stage flash Distillation
Multiple-effect distillation
Others
Segmentation based on Source
Seawater
Brackish water
River water
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Municipal
Industrial
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
