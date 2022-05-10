Water Desalination Equipment Market Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future

The global water desalination equipment market was US$ 6.7 billion in 2020. The global water desalination equipment market is forecast to reach US$ 16.4 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Water Desalination Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A desalination plant converts brackish water, seawater, or other water sources to fresh or potable water by removing molten salts and other minerals. A desalination system converts existing water resources into potable water for municipal use. Fresh water is essential for industries such as chemical, mining, and oil and gas.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A growing global population and their unmet water needs are driving the global water desalination equipment market.

Water scarcity is a result of climate change causing disruptions in the water cycle. In addition, water finds use in various industrial applications. As a result, the need for water increases with rapid industrial development. These factors are driving the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.

Dehydration is an energy-intensive water treatment technology that uses at least 75.2 TWh per year, nearly 0.4% of global electricity consumption. In addition, the high energy requirement for desalination results in high costs. Furthermore, the development of desalination equipment also requires substantial capital investment. As a result, the global water desalination equipment market is experiencing a slowdown in growth.

Global industrialization has further strained the world’s water resources. Manufacturing and other functions require a large amount of water in industrial processes. Many processes require water in various industries such as agriculture, oil and gas, paper and pulp, and food and beverage. Demand for water desalination equipment is forecast to increase due to the growing industrial demand for water.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely affected the global economy as governments worldwide have been forced to implement lockdowns in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. Consequently, desalination plants and systems were unable to function properly. In most municipalities worldwide, the pandemic immediately increased the demand for domestic water while decreasing the demand for non-domestic (industrial, institutional, and commercial) water. Desalination players had the primary challenge of ensuring operational continuity in order to minimize the impact on municipal water supplies. During the pandemic, desalination plant operators aimed to secure reliable water supplies for local communities.

The halt of industrial operations resulted from partial or full lockdowns. Additionally, desalination plants were unable to operate because there were not enough workers, and as a result, logistics declined. Since orders for pumps, membranes, pressure vessels, evaporators, etc., decreased after construction resumed. Thus, the development of desalination projects stalled, hampering the growth of water desalination companies.

Regional Insights

The LAMEA region is forecast to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the scarcity of freshwater resources in this region, there will be a demand for desalination equipment in the forecast period. Furthermore, the expansion of the water desalination industry is forecast to boost the market growth. Moreover, rising per capita water consumption in the LAMEA region and increasing immigration into the region will increase the water demand. In addition, a rise in tourism, especially in the Middle East, is expected to strain these water resources. The factors listed above are likely to drive demand for the equipment over the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global water desalination equipment market are:

Acciona SA

Biwater

Cadagua

Degremont Sas

Genesis Water Technologies

IDE Technologies

Koch Membrane Systems

Pure Aqua, Inc.

Right Water Solutions

Veolia

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global water desalination equipment market segmentation focuses on Technology, Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Reverse Osmosis

Multi-stage flash Distillation

Multiple-effect distillation

Others

Segmentation based on Source

Seawater

Brackish water

River water

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

