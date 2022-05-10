Neurorehabilitation Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period

The global neurorehabilitation market revenue was US$ 1190.99 million in 2021. The global neurorehabilitation market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 2,451.28 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A neurorehabilitation program is a medical procedure that helps a person recover from a neurological injury and reduces or compensates for any loss of function caused by that injury. Rehabilitation devises aid in reducing symptoms and improving neurological functions. Physiotherapists commonly use this device to improve patient comfort and quality of life.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
The growing prevalence of neurological disorders such as brain stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and rising awareness about neurorehabilitation devices are driving the global neurorehabilitation market.
An increase in funding for research and development of neurorehabilitation devices and more approvals by regulatory agencies contribute to the global market growth.
Some of the primary factors that may slow down the growth of the global neurorehabilitation market include the high costs of devices and a lack of skilled professionals.
As telerehabilitation becomes more popular, manufacturers will have a better opportunity to capitalize on the market. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities in the global neurorehabilitation market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Around the world, the COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted healthcare workflows. Several countries have reduced the number of beds in neurorehabilitation units to allow doctors and nurses to work in specialized wards and intensive care units to isolate and treat patients with COVID-19 infections. In order to protect patients and caregivers, outpatient and home rehabilitation services are only available in selected cases. Additionally, in-patient rehabilitation had restricted to patients with severe post-acute disabilities. In addition, patients suffering from chronic degenerative diseases such as multiple sclerosis had to wait a long time to undergo treatment. Thus, all these factors negatively impacted the growth of the neurorehabilitation market during COVID-19.
Regional Insights
Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the global neurorehabilitation market. It is due to the prevalence of neurological diseases, the increase in demand for neurorehabilitation devices, and the growing population of geriatrics. Due to the growth in healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and strategic initiatives companies have undertaken to expand their operations in the region, Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the neurorehabilitation market.
During the forecast period, North America is forecast to lead the neurorehabilitation market. Due to the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, the aging population, and the complex and equipped healthcare infrastructure within the area.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global neurorehabilitation market are:
Bionik Laboratories Corporation
BioScience Managers Limited (Rex Bionics Ltd)
Bioventus (Bioness Incorporated)
DIH (Hocoma AG)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Incorporated
Eodyne Systems
Neofect
Neuro Rehab VR
Reha Technology AG
ReWalk Robotics Limited
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global neurorehabilitation market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Neuro-Robotic Devices
Non-Invasive Stimulators
Brain-Computer Interfaces
Segmentation based on Application
Brain Stroke
Parkinson’s Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Spinal Cord Injury
Traumatic Brain Injury
Cerebral Palsy
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Rehabilitation Centers
Hospitals
Clinics
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
