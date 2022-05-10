Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market was US$ 53267.55 in 2021. The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market is forecast to reach US$ 91,128.65 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021
“Targeted drug delivery” means to direct drugs toward the target site. Pulmonary drug delivery is a targeted drug delivery system that delivers the drug moiety to the lower respiratory tract. As the name suggests, pulmonary drug delivery refers to the process of administering drugs through the lungs. Inhalation is a more effective method of administering drugs for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The delivery of pulmonary medicines offers immediate relief from asthmatic attacks and acute bronchitis. Pulmonary aerosols are a particular type of device that delivers drugs to the lungs.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Increasing air pollution, a rise in prevalence of lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an increase in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and increased funding for pulmonary treatment drive the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market.
Developments in pulmonary drug delivery systems are forecast to contribute to the market’s growth. For example, in October 2018, Philips, a global leader in health technology, launched InnoSpire Go, a portable nebulizer that delivers medication in just four minutes, despite being small and lightweight.
The increase in awareness of pulmonary diseases and the growing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers are forecast to pose lucrative opportunities for growth in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.
The high cost of pulmonary drug delivery system devices and inaccurate diagnosis of respiratory diseases may slow down the global market growth during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market. People with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases and asthma were at higher risk of death from COVID-19. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous pressure on healthcare systems, which has led to the need for diagnostic tools & treatment facilities. Many clinics and hospitals throughout the world restructured their operations to accommodate the increasing number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. More hospitals had increased the number of diagnoses. The COVID-19 pandemic may have altered a patient’s response to respiratory symptoms, making them less likely to seek treatment. As a result, the global market has grown significantly.
Regional Insights
In 2021, North America dominated the pulmonary drug delivery systems market and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases, the presence of key players in the manufacturing and development of pulmonary disease drugs, the growth of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and government initiatives to improve the treatment of pulmonary disease in the region all contribute to this growth.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases, the need for pulmonary drug delivery, and the development of different healthcare foundations in the region.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profile in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market are:
AstraZeneca plc
Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
GlaxoSmithKline plc
Novartis AG
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
3M company
Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)
Clement Clarke International
Briggs Healthcare
Aerogen
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Dry powder inhaler
Single-dose inhaler
Multi-dose inhaler
Metered-dose inhaler
Manually-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler
Breath-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler
Nebulizer
Jet Nebulizer
Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizer
Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer
Segmentation based on Application
Asthma
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Cystic Fibrosis
Others
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Retail Pharmacies
Hospital Pharmacies
E-commerce
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
