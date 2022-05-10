Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities

The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market was US$ 53267.55 in 2021. The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market is forecast to reach US$ 91,128.65 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

“Targeted drug delivery” means to direct drugs toward the target site. Pulmonary drug delivery is a targeted drug delivery system that delivers the drug moiety to the lower respiratory tract. As the name suggests, pulmonary drug delivery refers to the process of administering drugs through the lungs. Inhalation is a more effective method of administering drugs for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The delivery of pulmonary medicines offers immediate relief from asthmatic attacks and acute bronchitis. Pulmonary aerosols are a particular type of device that delivers drugs to the lungs.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Increasing air pollution, a rise in prevalence of lung diseases such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an increase in hospitals and diagnostic centers, and increased funding for pulmonary treatment drive the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market.

Developments in pulmonary drug delivery systems are forecast to contribute to the market’s growth. For example, in October 2018, Philips, a global leader in health technology, launched InnoSpire Go, a portable nebulizer that delivers medication in just four minutes, despite being small and lightweight.

The increase in awareness of pulmonary diseases and the growing number of hospitals and diagnostic centers are forecast to pose lucrative opportunities for growth in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market during the forecast period.

The high cost of pulmonary drug delivery system devices and inaccurate diagnosis of respiratory diseases may slow down the global market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a positive impact on the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market. People with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases and asthma were at higher risk of death from COVID-19. Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has put tremendous pressure on healthcare systems, which has led to the need for diagnostic tools & treatment facilities. Many clinics and hospitals throughout the world restructured their operations to accommodate the increasing number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. More hospitals had increased the number of diagnoses. The COVID-19 pandemic may have altered a patient’s response to respiratory symptoms, making them less likely to seek treatment. As a result, the global market has grown significantly.

Regional Insights

In 2021, North America dominated the pulmonary drug delivery systems market and is forecast to continue dominating during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases, the presence of key players in the manufacturing and development of pulmonary disease drugs, the growth of hospitals and diagnostic centers, and government initiatives to improve the treatment of pulmonary disease in the region all contribute to this growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary diseases, the need for pulmonary drug delivery, and the development of different healthcare foundations in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profile in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market are:

AstraZeneca plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Novartis AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

3M company

Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

Clement Clarke International

Briggs Healthcare

Aerogen

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Dry powder inhaler

Single-dose inhaler

Multi-dose inhaler

Metered-dose inhaler

Manually-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler

Breath-Actuated Pressurized Inhaler

Nebulizer

Jet Nebulizer

Ultrasonic Wave Nebulizer

Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer

Segmentation based on Application

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

