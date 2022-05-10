Food Authenticity Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed

The global food authenticity market revenue was US$ 6.06 billion in 2021. The global food authenticity market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 11.15 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Food Authenticity Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Food authenticity involves testing food in laboratories to determine its authenticity and user preference. Modern instrumentation can detect purity in food and beverage products such as fruit juice, edible oil, beer, and wine. Food authenticity verification ensures that the products meet their claims on labels. According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), food frauds include deliberate false representation of food and the sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

A rapid increase in international trade and increased awareness of food authenticity and certification is forecast to boost the global food authenticity market growth.

The lack of infrastructure for food control in developing economies, the complexity of testing techniques, and a lack of harmonization of regulation may have a negative impact on the growth of the global market in the near future.

A number of technological advancements, such as test kits for onsite testing and the emerging markets in emerging countries, are forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for the global food authenticity market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Due to the risk of COVID-19 and other viruses in the foods, consumers seek out authentic, healthy, and branded food products during COVID-19. Thus, the application of services such as food authentication had increased in 2020 compared with previous years.

However, due to the government restrictions to stay at home, the authorities could not check the food authenticity as efficiently as before. Some testing laboratories had limited access due to the pandemic, as they had to observe social distancing and had fewer materials and lack of employees. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global market.

Regional Insights

Globally, Europe leads the food authenticity market and is poised to dominate throughout the forecast period. It is due to the fact that there are a number of food companies active in the region who are willing to conform to stringent regulations. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) in the United Kingdom is a regulatory agency responsible for ensuring that the country’s food standards are high. In order to monitor any food fraud related to adulteration and mislabeling of both imported and local products, the FSA has established the Food Fraud Unit and National Food Crime Unit.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global food authenticity market are:

ALS Limited

EMSL Analytical, Incorporated

Genetic ID NA Incorporated

Eurofins Scientific, Incorporated

Intertek Group plc

Microbac Laboratories, Incorporated

LGC Group

Mrieux NutriSciences Corporation

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

SGS S.A.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global food authenticity market segmentation focuses on Target Testing, Technology, Food Tested, and Region.

Segmentation based on Target Testing

Meat Speciation

Country of Origin and Aging

Adulteration Test

False Labelling

Segmentation based on Technology

PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Based

Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

Isotope Method

Immunoassay-Based/Elisa (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay)

Others

Segmentation based on Food Tested

Meat & Meat Product

Dairy & Dairy Product

Cereal, Grain, and Pulse

Processed Food

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

