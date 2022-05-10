B2B Telecommunication Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted

The global B2B telecommunication market revenue was US$ 53.3 billion in 2021. The global B2B telecommunication market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 181.39 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

B2B Telecommunication Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider B2B Telecommunication Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

A B2B communication occurs between businesses, rather than between businesses and clients or clients and clients. There are many ways to communicate, including e-mail, fax, instant messaging, radio, satellite, and more. Companies that offer B2B telecommunication services maintain systems that transmit data, text, sound, voice, and video, allowing them to communicate directly.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The use of telecommunication platforms can also benefit marketers by enhancing their visibility within the industry and identifying networking opportunities. This feature drives the demand for the global B2B telecommunications market.

The growing adoption of IoT and rising B2B telecommunication demand among companies and government organizations are driving the global B2B telecommunication market growth.

A high implementation cost and privacy & security concerns may negatively impact the growth of the B2B telecommunication market.

During the forecast period, the integration of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based technology is forecast to provide lucrative opportunities for expansion in the global B2B telecommunication market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global B2B telecommunication market. Several governments worldwide have imposed lockdown, which resulted in the closure of physical office work. Thus, various companies adopted work from home. In order to ensure proper communication, firms were adopting B2B communications in order to share information in many formats such as text, sound, voice, and video. B2B telecommunication has reduced the need for face-to-face meetings significantly and the associated travel expenses. The B2B telecommunication makes it easy for potential clients to reach them by means of social media platforms or face-to-face meetings via teleconferencing.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, North America dominated the B2B telecommunications market in 2021 and is forecast to maintain its position over the forecast period. As a result of the growing use of IoT devices and cloud-based services. Moreover, an escalating fierce competition among market players, which leads to better product offerings and customer satisfaction with services, explains the thriving market in the region.

During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience significant growth. There are several large-scale manufacturers within the region, along with the availability of high-speed communication networks. Furthermore, the increasing use of telecommunication networks and higher bandwidth calls enables better quality audio and video, resulting in the regional B2B telecommunication market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global B2B telecommunication market are:

Amdocs

AT& T, Incorporated

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Comarch S.A.

Deutsche Telekom AG

NTT Communication Corporation

Orange S.A.

Telefonica, S.A.

Vodafone Group PLC

Verizon Communication Incorporated

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global B2B telecommunication market segmentation focuses on Enterprise Size, Solution, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

Segmentation based on Solution

Cloud Services

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

Wide Area Network (WAN)

M2M Communication

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Banking, Finance Services and Insurance

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Government

Retail and Ecommerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

