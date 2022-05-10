Flex Fuel Engine Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period

The global flex fuel engine market revenue was US$ 66.8 billion in 2021. The global flex fuel engine market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 105.11 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The flexible-fuel vehicle (FFV) or a dual-fuel vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle with an internal combustion engine that can run on more than one fuel. It usually consists of gasoline blended with ethanol or methanol fuel, and the storage of both fuels is in one tank. The combustion chamber of a modern flex fuel engine is able to burn any proportion of the fuel mixture as fuel injection, and spark timing is automatically adjusted based on the actual fuel composition as detected by a fuel composition sensor.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

An increase in pollution levels globally, coupled with a growing need for carbon-neutral automobiles, will drive the flex fuel engine market forward.

Stringent environmental regulations and vehicle emission standards, along with dwindling fossil fuel reserves, are factors considered to drive the overall flex fuel engine market.

Engine damage concerns, a shortage of flex fuel stations, and the development of electric and hybrid electric vehicles may negatively impact the overall flex fuel engine market growth during the forecast period.

Increased automotive performance on higher ethanol blends across the globe and the adoption of sustainable automotive technologies in the coming years will fuel the growth of the global flex fuel engine market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global flex fuel engine market. The pandemic has caused the industry to face major functional problems and restraints caused by a lack of skilled labor, raw materials, and resources. The pandemic has halted many businesses. The rapid spread of the virus affected the automotive industry, thereby affecting the flex fuel market. In addition to the gap between supply and demand for raw materials, the closure of automobile component factories has hindered the production capacity of flex fuel engine manufacturers.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest share in the global flex fuel engine market during the forecast period. Due to the presence of populous countries like India, China, Australia, and various other countries that contribute to the market demand in this region. Furthermore, the increase in investment combined with the production of high-end and luxury vehicles is another factor that increases market demand.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global flex fuel engine market are:

AB Volvo

Cummins Incorporated

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Honda Motor Co., Limited

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Nissan Motor Co., Limited

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global flex fuel engine market segmentation focuses on Fuel Type, Product Type, Vehicle Type, Blend Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicles

Commercial vehicles

Segmentation based on Product Type

Compact-Size

Full-Size

Others

Segmentation based on Blend Type

E10 to E25

E25 to E85

Above E85

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

