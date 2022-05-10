White House official says US, Europe place great significance on Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. and Europe place great importance on peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, said Kurt Campbell, national security council coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, on Monday (May 9).

Speaking at the virtual Transatlantic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific, Campbell said that Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a warning sign and that countries are starting to worry about what is happening in the Indo-Pacific, the Liberty Times reported.

He said that despite the urgent challenges facing Ukraine, it must be understood that the larger and more fundamental challenges of the 21st century are actually in the Indo-Pacific.

Campbell said that in the past, European countries were mostly only concerned about joint scientific and technological development with Taiwan. However, Europe and the U.S. have a strong, broad interest in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, he stated.

These countries are realizing that maintaining the status quo in the Taiwan Strait is crucial, he added.

The Transatlantic Dialogue on the Indo-Pacific was hosted by Washington-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies as well as the Vrije Universiteit Brussel School of Governance's Centre for Security, Diplomacy and Strategy (CSDS).