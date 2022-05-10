Taiwan expects more prominent, high-level global support for WHA participation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — There will be more prominent and higher-level support from nations in favor of Taiwan’s inclusion in the World Health Assembly this year, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) said on (May 9) Monday.

Wu said during a Legislative Yuan inquiry session that he is actively fighting for Taiwan’s participation in the global health meeting. This year, greater efforts have been made and Taiwan expects to have more countries back Taiwan’s WHA participation in a more visible manner, he said.

The mission to Geneva this year will be led by Deputy Health and Welfare Minister Lee Li-feng (李麗芬), who will attempt to garner support for Taiwan's participation in all World Health Organization mechanisms and meetings, Wu said. He added that Taiwan is still waiting for an invitation letter and will work hard until the last minute to join, the Liberty Times reported.

The foreign minister said that Taiwan and the U.S hold two talks each year to discuss how to gain more support for Taiwan's international participation and how to implement relevant plans after Taiwan's admission to the WHA.

Sharon Wu (吳尚年), the director-general of the foreign ministry’s Department of International Organizations, said several bilateral meetings have already been arranged and that Taiwan is aiming to hold talks with the U.S. and Japan during this year’s WHA.

The 75th WHA will be held in Geneva, Switzerland from May 22-28.