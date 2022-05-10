Alexa
Taiwan officer on disputed South China Sea island tests positive for COVID

Navy officer fell ill after arriving by ship from Kinmen

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/10 13:48
A Navy officer has tested positive for COVID on Dongsha Island. (Construction and Planning Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female Navy officer tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving on the remote Taiwanese-held South China Sea island of Dongsha, reports said Tuesday (May 10).

After both a rapid test and a PCR test produced positive results, the woman went into local quarantine and is communicating with doctors online, CNA reported. However, 10 close contacts also isolating on the island all tested negative.

The Navy officer traveled by ferry from the outlying island of Kinmen to Dongsha on Sunday (May 8) to work at a weather station, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense said. Passengers are required to present COVID-negative results from a rapid test or from a PCR test taken within three days of arrival before they are permitted to board the vessel.

As she had a runny nose after her arrival, she took a rapid test which turned out positive. Her condition is being closely supervised, so if she needs to be taken to a hospital, emergency transportation to transport her off the island will be arranged, the military said.

Dongsha, 450 kilometers southwest of Kaohsiung, is managed jointly by the Navy and the Coast Guard Administration (CGA). As China frequently sends military aircraft into the part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) situated between Taiwan’s main island and Dongsha, defense experts have warned that Beijing might be considering an armed takeover of the small South China Sea island.
Dongsha
Dongsha Island
South China Sea
Navy
COVID-19
quarantine
rapid tests
PCR tests
Kinmen
Ministry of National Defense

