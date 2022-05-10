Alexa
Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday

TRA says 94 trains will be suspended due to COVID impacting crew availability

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/10 12:17
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Tuesday (May 10) announced that due to the impact of the nation's COVID outbreak, 94 trains will be suspended starting Saturday (May 10) due to an insufficient number of crew members.

The TRA issued a press release that day stating that the epidemic has resulted in inadequate manpower to crew the trains. After evaluating travel demand during the current outbreak, the TRA has made the decision to cancel 94 trains beginning on Saturday.

The administration apologized to the public for any inconvenience and pledged that it would announce the date of resumption when the outbreak situation improves. Information on the affected trains can be found on the TRA website.

The following are the train times and routes affected by the suspensions:

Nearly 100 Taiwan trains to be suspended starting Saturday
(TRA image)
