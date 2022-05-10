Ukraine: US says civilians being sent to Russia 'against their will' — live updates

Pentagon supports Ukraine's claim of forced relocations into Russia

UN Security Council to meet Thursday

The UN Security Council will convene once again Thursday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It will be the 16th session since Russia's assault began on February 24.

This latest meeting was requested by France and Mexico. The UN Human Rights Council will also convene Thursday to discuss "the deterioration of the human rights situation in Ukraine."

Japan weighing impact of oil embargo

Industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said Japan was deciding on an embargo on Russian oil, while considering its impact on the economy.

"We would like to consider a method of phasing out over time in a way that minimizes adverse effects on people's lives and business activities," he said at a press conference.

He said Japan could not immediately move away from importing Russian oil, but will gradually move towards independence from it.

Biden says Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war

US President Joe Biden said he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, while speaking at a political fundraiser on Monday.

He said Putin "doesn't have a way out right now, and I'm trying to figure out what we do about

that."

Biden added that Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and European Union. However, the US and other European countries have rallied to support Ukraine.

Seven missiles fired at Odesa shopping center, warehouse

Russian forces fired seven missiles from the air at Odesa on Monday night, said the Ukrainian military.

A shopping center and a warehouse were hit, killing one and injuring five people. Photos showed the warehouse engulfed in flames.

"While seeking strategic targets, obsolete missiles managed to hit an 'extremely dangerous' shopping center and a warehouse for consumer goods,'' Natalya Gumenyuk, a military spokeswoman, said on Facebook.

Pentagon: Signs that Ukrainians are being 'taken against their will' to Russia

The Pentagon on Monday said that it had seen "indications" that Ukrainian citizens are been forcibly relocated to Russia.

"But we do have indications that Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby's statement was in response to Kyiv's claim that around 1.2 million people had been sent to Russia, and had been placed in camps.

Kirby said he was unable to comment on the number of camps or what they looked like.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in April that thousands of people had been sent to Russia.

Kirby said these actions were "unconscionable."

US president signs bill to help speed up military aid to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the Lend-Lease Act on Monday in a bid to help speed up the shipment of weapons to Ukraine.

Previously the US had adopted the measure to help allies in the fight against Nazi Germany.

Congress is set to spend billions more to help Ukraine defend itself from Russia with Democrats preparing $40 billion (€37 billion) in military and humanitarian aid.

"We cannot afford delay in this vital war effort," Biden said in a statement, and pushed for Congress to get the Ukraine funding bill "to my desk right away."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the move in a tweet, calling it a "historic step."

Summary of Monday's events in Russia's war on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia's military operation in Ukraine was necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," during the May 9 parade in Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would not let the history of victory over Nazi Germany "be appropriated" as Moscow marked the 77th anniversary of World War II.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would respond to Ukraine's request to join the 27-member bloc in June.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace slammed "the absurdity" of Russia's bemedaled military top brass at the annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, saying: "All professional soldiers should be appalled at the behaviour of the Russian Army."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a video conference with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. According to German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, talks focused on how the conflict in Ukraine has impacted global food supplies and energy security.

French President Emmanuel Macron made his first trip to Berlin since winning reelection. Both Macron and Chancellor Scholz agreed that only a permanent withdrawal of all Russian troops could end the war, but that a truce was a good interim solution.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was traveling to Budapest to discuss "issues related to European security of energy supply," as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban continues to push back against an all-out embargo on Russian oil.

