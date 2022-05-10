Taiwan donates food, health packages to Israeli families affected by pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Israel provided food and health packages and resettlement services on Sunday (May 8) to nearly 500 families affected by the pandemic with the help of a local NGO.

The representative office said though the epidemic in Israel has eased, there are still vulnerable people whose lives have not returned to normal, CNA reported.

Taiwanese envoy to Israel Li Ya-ping (李雅萍) held a donation ceremony Sunday at the representative office; the donation will assist disadvantaged communities in southern Tel Aviv. NGO The Hebrew City's CEO May Golan and Secretary General Dudu Laniado both attended the event.

Li said that Taiwan and Israel have close, friendly relations and have come together to fight the pandemic. This time, Taiwan cooperated with The Hebrew City to provide food and health kits and resettlement care for residents in Tel Aviv's southern suburbs, hoping to help vulnerable locals maintain their health and livelihoods, she said.

The Hebrew City has long been committed to taking care of vulnerable groups such as single-parent families, widows, orphans, and marginalized people in Tel Aviv, per CNA.

The representative said that in the future, Taiwan will also continue to cooperate with partners in Israel to contribute to global social welfare and public health.

Golan thanked Taiwan for caring about disadvantaged communities in Israel. She added that Taiwan's contributions to global development and humanitarian aid are clear and an indispensable force for good in the world.

Israel supports Taiwan in strengthening global partnerships and cooperation and expects the country to continue giving back to the world, she said.

According to Taiwan’s Israel office, the two countries have increased cooperation on public health since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan has worked with Israel's largest non-profit public health organization, Magen David Adom, and Shamir Medical Center to assist front-line medical personnel in epidemic prevention and professional exchanges, the office added.