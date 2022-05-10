2 journalists killed in Mexico; 10th and 11th of the year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two journalists were shot to death in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz on Monday, state prosecutors said.

The Veracruz State Prosecutor's Office said via Twitter that it was investigating the killings of Yessenia Mollinedo Falconi and Sheila Johana García Olivera, the director and a reporter, respectively, of the online news site El Veraz in Cosoleacaque.

They are the 10th and 11th journalists killed in Mexico this year.

Veracruz State Prosecutor Verónica Hernández Giadáns said the investigation would be exhaustive, including considering their journalism work as a motive in their killing.

The State Commission for Attention To and Protection of Journalists said the two women were attacked outside a convenience store.

“We condemn this attack on Veracruz’s journalism profession, give it prompt monitoring and have opened an investigation,” the commission said.

Their killings came on the heels of the ninth slaying of journalist this year, in the northern state of Sinaloa. Prosecutors there said Thursday that the body of Luis Enrique Ramírez Ramos was found on a dirt road near a junkyard in the state capital, Culiacan.

Prosecutors said that his body was wrapped in black plastic and that he died from multiple blows to the head.

Ramírez Ramos’ news website, “Fuentes Fidedignas,” or “Reliable Sources,” said that he had been abducted near his house hours earlier.

The dizzying pace of killings has made Mexico the deadliest country for journalists to work outside of war zones this year.

The victims, like those killed Monday, are most often from small, hyperlocal news outlets.