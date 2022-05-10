How major US stock indexes fared Monday

Stocks deepened their losses on Wall Street Monday, sending the S&P 500 to its lowest close in more than a year.

The benchmark index is coming off its fifth weekly loss in a row as renewed worries about China’s economy piled on top of markets already battered by rising interest rates. Stocks fell across Europe and much of Asia, as did everything from old-economy crude oil to new-economy bitcoin.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 132.10 points, or 3.2%, to 3,991.24.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 653.67 points, or 2%, to 32,245.70.

The Nasdaq fell 521.41 points, or 4.3%, to 11,623.25.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 77.48 points, or 4.2%, to 1,762.08.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 774.94 points, or 16.3%.

The Dow is down 4,092.60 points, or 11.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,021.72 points, or 25.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 483.23 points, or 21.5%.