Major League Baseball Leaders

By Associated Press
2022/05/10 03:35
AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Ward, Los Angeles, .364; Bogaerts, Boston, .343; J.Crawford, Seattle, .340; Anderson, Chicago, .337; Benintendi, Kansas City, .330; Hays, Baltimore, .327; Margot, Tampa Bay, .325; France, Seattle, .319; Kwan, Cleveland, .316; Ramírez, Cleveland, .311.

RUNS_Straw, Cleveland, 21; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Ward, Los Angeles, 20; Franco, Tampa Bay, 19; Judge, New York, 19; O.Miller, Cleveland, 19; Springer, Toronto, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 18; Bogaerts, Boston, 17; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Mullins, Baltimore, 17.

RBI_Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; Rizzo, New York, 22; France, Seattle, 22; Margot, Tampa Bay, 20; Walsh, Los Angeles, 19; Judge, New York, 19; Stanton, New York, 19; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 18; A.García, Texas, 18.

HITS_Bogaerts, Boston, 37; Devers, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 37; Franco, Tampa Bay, 35; Hays, Baltimore, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 33; Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Anderson, Chicago, 31; Benintendi, Kansas City, 31; Bichette, Toronto, 30; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 30; Springer, Toronto, 30.

DOUBLES_Gurriel, Houston, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Espinal, Toronto, 10; J.Martinez, Boston, 10; O.Miller, Cleveland, 10; Hays, Baltimore, 9; Larnach, Minnesota, 9; 9 tied at 8.

TRIPLES_Dozier, Kansas City, 2; Giménez, Cleveland, 2; J.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 2; Meadows, Detroit, 2; Ramírez, Cleveland, 2; 20 tied at 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 9; Rizzo, New York, 9; Judge, New York, 9; Alvarez, Houston, 8; Ramírez, Cleveland, 7; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 7; Ward, Los Angeles, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 6; Peña, Houston, 6; Suárez, Seattle, 6; Stanton, New York, 6; Springer, Toronto, 6.

STOLEN BASES_J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 10; Mateo, Baltimore, 9; Straw, Cleveland, 7; Mondesi, Kansas City, 5; Robert, Chicago, 5; Tucker, Houston, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; 10 tied at 4.

PITCHING_Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 4-0; Holmes, New York, 4-0; R.López, Chicago, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-2; Wacha, Boston, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Burke, Texas, 3-0; J.Barnes, Detroit, 3-0; Stashak, Minnesota, 3-0.

ERA_Gilbert, Seattle, 1.36; Cortes Jr., New York, 1.41; Keller, Kansas City, 1.74; Manoah, Toronto, 1.75; Verlander, Houston, 1.93; Gausman, Toronto, 2.13; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.25; Cease, Chicago, 2.38; Cole, New York, 2.67; Greinke, Kansas City, 2.67; Zimmermann, Baltimore, 2.67.

STRIKEOUTS_Cease, Chicago, 47; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 47; Gausman, Toronto, 46; Cortes Jr., New York, 42; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Cole, New York, 37; Montas, Oakland, 37; Eovaldi, Boston, 36; Manoah, Toronto, 35; Gilbert, Seattle, 33.

