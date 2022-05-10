Alexa
Yanks' Nestor Cortes holds Rangers hitless through 7 innings

By Associated Press
2022/05/10 03:15
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees’ Nestor Cortes has not allowed a hit through seven innings against the Texas Rangers on Monday in a game tied 0-0.

A 27-year-old left-hander making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes allowed four runners, all on walks: Jonah Heim in the second, No. 9 hitter Eli White walked in the sixth and Corey Seager and Nick Solak in the seventh.

Cortes struck out 10 through seven innings, throwing 60 of 94 pitches for strikes. The total pitches was a season high.

New York had just two hits against Jon Gray, a two-out single in the fourth by Josh Donaldson and a leadoff single in the fifth by former Ranger Joey Gallo.

Gray was replaced by Brock Burke with one out in the fifth because of what appeared to be an injury. Jose Trevino singled and DJ LeMahieu walked before Burke escaped bases-loaded trouble by striking out Aaron Judge and throwing a called third strike past Anthony Rizzo.

Updated : 2022-05-10 04:52 GMT+08:00

