National League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 20 10 .667 _
Atlanta 14 16 .467 6
Miami 13 15 .464 6
Philadelphia 12 16 .429 7
Washington 10 20 .333 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 19 10 .655 _
St. Louis 16 12 .571
Pittsburgh 11 16 .407 7
Chicago 9 18 .333 9
Cincinnati 5 23 .179 13½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 7 .731 _
San Diego 19 10 .655
Colorado 16 12 .571 4
San Francisco 16 12 .571 4
Arizona 15 14 .517

___

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2

Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3

Arizona 4, Colorado 0

San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 3, Miami 2

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1

Monday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.