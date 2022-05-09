All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|20
|10
|.667
|_
|Atlanta
|14
|16
|.467
|6
|Miami
|13
|15
|.464
|6
|Philadelphia
|12
|16
|.429
|7
|Washington
|10
|20
|.333
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|10
|.655
|_
|St. Louis
|16
|12
|.571
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|Chicago
|9
|18
|.333
|9
|Cincinnati
|5
|23
|.179
|13½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|19
|7
|.731
|_
|San Diego
|19
|10
|.655
|1½
|Colorado
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|San Francisco
|16
|12
|.571
|4
|Arizona
|15
|14
|.517
|5½
___
Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game
Atlanta 9, Milwaukee 2
Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 3
Arizona 4, Colorado 0
San Francisco 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 3, Miami 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 1, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at San Diego (Clevinger 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Bumgarner 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.