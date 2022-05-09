Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 22:01
American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 19 8 .704 _
Tampa Bay 18 11 .621 2
Toronto 17 13 .567
Baltimore 11 17 .393
Boston 10 19 .345 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 18 11 .621 _
Chicago 14 13 .519 3
Cleveland 14 14 .500
Kansas City 9 16 .360 7
Detroit 8 19 .296 9
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 19 11 .633 _
Houston 18 11 .621 ½
Seattle 13 16 .448
Texas 11 15 .423 6
Oakland 10 18 .357 8

___

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 3, Boston 2

N.Y. Yankees 2, Texas 1, 1st game

Cleveland 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4, 1st game

Houston 5, Detroit 0

Minnesota 4, Oakland 3

Seattle 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Washington 4

Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

Baltimore 4, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 12:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Kikuchi 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 3-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-1), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 0-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 1-2) at Texas (Hearn 1-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-3) at Seattle (Ray 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-10 00:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
US State Department site deletes 'Taiwan is part of China'
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Taiwan
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Taiwan