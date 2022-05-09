Alexa
WNBA Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 22:10
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 ½
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 2 .000 2
Connecticut 0 1 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Las Vegas 2 0 1.000
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Minnesota 0 2 .000 2
Phoenix 0 1 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000

___

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 77

Washington 78, Minnesota 66

Las Vegas 85, Seattle 74

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Las Vegas at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2022-05-10 00:18 GMT+08:00

