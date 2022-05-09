Alexa
MLS Glance

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 22:05
All Times EDT

Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 5 1 4 19 15 8
New York 5 2 3 18 16 8
CF Montréal 5 3 2 17 20 19
Orlando City 5 4 2 17 13 15
Cincinnati 5 5 1 16 14 17
New York City FC 4 3 2 14 19 10
Atlanta 4 4 2 14 15 14
Charlotte FC 4 6 1 13 10 13
Columbus 3 3 4 13 15 11
D.C. United 4 5 0 12 12 13
New England 3 5 2 11 16 18
Toronto FC 3 6 2 11 16 22
Inter Miami CF 3 6 1 10 9 19
Chicago 2 4 4 10 7 11
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 7 1 2 23 23 10
Austin FC 6 2 2 20 22 9
LA Galaxy 6 3 1 19 11 7
FC Dallas 5 1 4 19 16 7
Real Salt Lake 4 3 4 16 10 15
Nashville 4 3 3 15 11 10
Minnesota United 4 4 2 14 11 9
Houston 3 4 3 12 12 13
Colorado 3 4 3 12 11 12
Portland 2 3 6 12 11 16
San Jose 2 5 3 9 16 23
Sporting Kansas City 2 6 3 9 8 16
Seattle 2 5 1 7 9 13
Vancouver 2 6 1 7 7 17

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Sunday, May 1

New York City FC 3, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 1, Nashville 1, tie

Los Angeles FC 2, Minnesota 0

Wednesday, May 4

Cincinnati 2, Toronto FC 0

Saturday, May 7

Charlotte FC 1, Miami 0

CF Montréal 4, Orlando City 1

Atlanta 4, Chicago 1

Portland 1, New York 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 0, New York City FC 0, tie

D.C. United 2, Houston 0

Columbus 2, New England 2, tie

Cincinnati 1, Minnesota 0

FC Dallas 2, Seattle 0

San Jose 1, Colorado 0

Philadelphia 2, Los Angeles FC 2, tie

Sunday, May 8

Vancouver 1, Toronto FC 0

Nashville 2, Real Salt Lake 0

LA Galaxy 1, Austin FC 0

Saturday, May 14

Orlando City at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.

Columbus at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Portland, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 15

New England at Atlanta, 1:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 18

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Portland at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Updated : 2022-05-10 00:18 GMT+08:00

