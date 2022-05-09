Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 20:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, May 9, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;31;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;84%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Breezy, not as warm;34;27;Sunny and windy;33;27;WNW;36;34%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;26;13;Sunny and nice;27;14;WNW;12;31%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;20;13;Mostly sunny;19;13;ENE;17;64%;2%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warmer;21;14;A shower;21;12;SW;24;57%;82%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower or two;11;3;Partly sunny, windy;13;3;NNW;29;33%;25%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy with showers;20;15;Turning cloudy, cool;20;15;SSW;9;52%;32%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;21;9;Winds subsiding;18;8;ESE;29;34%;75%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;25;16;Nice with sunshine;23;14;S;9;76%;13%;5

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;24;13;Plenty of sunshine;23;13;N;16;31%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;19;13;A shower or two;20;8;SSE;13;71%;80%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;32;19;Breezy in the a.m.;36;20;NW;20;16%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;S;6;72%;69%;9

Bangalore, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;21;Mostly cloudy;29;22;WSW;19;66%;44%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Thunderstorms;35;25;A shower and t-storm;29;26;SSE;15;86%;97%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;22;15;Clouds breaking;22;15;WSW;17;59%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cool;18;8;Rain and drizzle;20;10;ESE;15;49%;80%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm around;25;13;Partly sunny;24;12;ESE;7;60%;30%;8

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;16;SSW;11;42%;24%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;19;12;A little a.m. rain;18;11;SE;8;80%;95%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;16;Sun and some clouds;27;15;E;12;53%;2%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;ENE;6;54%;1%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and warmer;24;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;24;11;WSW;15;50%;30%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, pleasant;22;10;A shower and t-storm;19;8;NE;14;68%;90%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;22;12;Mostly sunny;23;12;WSW;7;50%;5%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and some clouds;22;12;Nice with some sun;22;12;SSE;8;77%;27%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;32;18;Partly sunny;29;19;NE;9;41%;44%;9

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;22;14;Partly sunny;20;13;ESE;8;56%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Sunny and delightful;29;18;NNE;12;32%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly cloudy;18;13;NW;16;77%;73%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;20;A little a.m. rain;28;20;SE;5;66%;94%;6

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;30;Mostly cloudy;38;30;SSW;13;60%;5%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy and warmer;23;18;Sunshine and warm;25;18;S;17;71%;28%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A thunderstorm;33;27;A couple of showers;31;27;WSW;19;75%;100%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;15;10;Rain and drizzle;19;9;SW;14;61%;99%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;24;20;Decreasing clouds;25;21;NNW;15;84%;9%;5

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;34;24;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;S;17;57%;27%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;SSE;17;67%;9%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;39;29;Hazy and very warm;42;29;ESE;11;31%;2%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;25;6;Mostly sunny;26;10;NW;13;28%;8%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower and t-storm;30;25;A shower and t-storm;28;26;E;7;82%;93%;12

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;35;23;High clouds;32;23;S;7;62%;30%;4

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;15;9;A shower or two;16;8;SW;30;66%;96%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very warm;30;17;Not as warm;26;15;N;13;47%;82%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine, pleasant;22;17;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;E;24;65%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;A shower and t-storm;31;26;SSE;13;80%;96%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;25;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;NE;9;53%;5%;7

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Partly sunny;29;23;NE;18;68%;44%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;11;4;Showers around;12;8;SSW;27;53%;89%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;ESE;12;68%;88%;6

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A little a.m. rain;29;25;SE;22;76%;93%;3

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;23;A morning shower;29;23;ENE;24;57%;52%;11

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;38;27;More clouds than sun;38;29;NNW;15;29%;2%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot;39;26;Sunny and hot;40;27;NNW;15;23%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;19;9;NE;20;64%;0%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Some brightening;32;26;Cloudy;33;26;S;11;71%;44%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;29;Sunny and hot;37;30;N;19;31%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Plenty of sunshine;21;9;NW;8;48%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partial sunshine;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;26;16;NNW;11;31%;26%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Increasingly windy;34;28;Hazy sunshine;35;28;W;18;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;27;17;A p.m. t-shower;27;17;SW;9;72%;70%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;41;27;Clouds and sun;42;28;NNE;19;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable clouds;17;6;Partly sunny;17;6;NNE;14;32%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy;31;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NE;20;62%;77%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;23;NW;8;69%;83%;7

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;32;27;A thunderstorm;32;27;E;19;74%;97%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;A t-storm around;35;24;ENE;6;70%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;15;0;Mostly sunny;15;-1;NNE;11;41%;62%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;WSW;8;76%;62%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Clearing;19;15;S;9;79%;3%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, warm;29;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;12;NW;11;52%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;21;14;Sprinkles;19;12;SW;21;63%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Lots of sun, cool;20;11;Partly sunny, cool;20;9;SSW;13;39%;5%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;24;Turning sunny;30;24;SW;13;71%;7%;8

Madrid, Spain;Warm with sunshine;27;12;Partly sunny, warm;29;14;S;6;45%;3%;10

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;33;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;28;WNW;32;72%;80%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;NE;7;79%;70%;8

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;Warm with some sun;37;27;E;13;43%;27%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;17;8;Partly sunny;18;10;W;9;70%;4%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;29;14;Becoming cloudy;29;12;N;13;22%;4%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;28;22;N;18;49%;55%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;13;1;Partly sunny;15;3;W;8;46%;7%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;28;A morning t-storm;33;27;SW;19;68%;59%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;High clouds;21;12;Mostly cloudy;20;14;SSE;10;71%;44%;2

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and nice;22;10;Sunshine, pleasant;24;12;NE;5;31%;0%;8

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;11;5;A bit of rain;12;7;NNW;15;36%;80%;4

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;32;29;Partly sunny;33;29;WSW;17;72%;3%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;N;11;63%;57%;11

New York, United States;Windy with sunshine;19;8;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;9;NE;25;28%;0%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;27;14;Mostly sunny;29;13;W;3;35%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Milder;14;2;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;3;ESE;18;33%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers;16;12;Mostly cloudy;24;17;SE;7;48%;66%;8

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;16;8;Rain and drizzle;12;5;SSW;17;83%;98%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunshine, pleasant;22;6;Lots of sun, warm;24;8;E;11;33%;0%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;ESE;16;73%;68%;7

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Clearing, a t-storm;31;25;NW;11;79%;96%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A brief shower;30;24;A couple of showers;29;24;E;10;77%;87%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, warm;25;14;Clouds breaking;26;12;SW;13;50%;5%;7

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;S;12;66%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;27;S;10;70%;90%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;NNE;15;75%;88%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A morning shower;35;21;Partial sunshine;34;20;SE;11;50%;55%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny;24;15;S;5;44%;7%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;24;7;Mostly cloudy;24;12;SSE;10;32%;25%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Periods of rain;20;12;SE;13;67%;98%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;28;15;Clouds and sun, warm;32;16;ENE;16;41%;0%;10

Recife, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;29;22;A morning shower;29;23;S;13;71%;80%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little rain;11;2;Rain and drizzle;8;3;NW;12;77%;99%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;12;3;Milder;18;11;S;14;39%;22%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;25;18;Sunny and nice;25;17;NNE;9;68%;2%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Plenty of sunshine;37;26;ESE;12;10%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;23;10;A shower and t-storm;26;11;SW;12;60%;66%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;10;4;A little a.m. rain;15;9;WSW;8;46%;83%;5

San Francisco, United States;A passing shower;14;9;Some sun, a shower;14;8;WNW;21;55%;44%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;27;17;A thunderstorm;28;17;ENE;13;59%;81%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;SE;18;72%;48%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;25;19;A thunderstorm;25;18;E;9;93%;88%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;ENE;13;20%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;19;6;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;SSE;5;54%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;31;23;Sun and clouds;30;23;N;7;78%;44%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warm;30;12;Partly sunny, warm;30;10;NNW;9;50%;0%;10

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;12;6;Decreasing clouds;14;6;SSW;11;61%;39%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Increasing clouds;25;13;N;7;25%;25%;9

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;22;17;Rain and drizzle;23;18;ESE;20;63%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;33;27;Rain and a t-storm;33;27;SE;11;73%;96%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;21;8;A t-storm around;21;8;S;12;50%;44%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in places;30;25;Partly sunny;30;25;ESE;21;67%;59%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, milder;18;8;Showers around;16;9;SSW;19;51%;95%;2

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;17;15;A couple of showers;21;17;ESE;17;72%;99%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray thunderstorm;25;21;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;SE;4;65%;96%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, breezy;10;6;Mostly cloudy;15;10;S;21;43%;72%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;19;Downpours;23;16;ENE;13;78%;97%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;17;8;Partly sunny, breezy;17;8;NNW;27;56%;23%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and nice;23;16;Mostly cloudy;25;17;NW;15;21%;2%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;24;18;NNE;14;50%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;26;12;A thunderstorm;26;12;E;8;54%;85%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Rain and drizzle;17;11;Periods of sun;21;15;SSW;4;69%;0%;10

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;14;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;9;ENE;22;51%;0%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;22;15;Mostly sunny;21;15;NNE;8;68%;27%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Showery;21;14;Morning showers;21;13;NNW;13;71%;98%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little a.m. snow;5;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-11;NNW;22;35%;78%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in places;13;7;A couple of showers;12;7;E;8;62%;93%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;A couple of showers;23;11;SSW;6;48%;84%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A shower and t-storm;30;24;ESE;4;74%;96%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;13;1;Clouds and sun;17;7;SSW;7;46%;3%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;19;11;S;11;39%;4%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Showers;17;13;A little a.m. rain;15;10;SSE;38;77%;93%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SE;13;77%;93%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Rain, a thunderstorm;19;8;A t-storm around;15;5;WNW;6;65%;73%;10

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-05-09 21:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Photo of the Day: Tsai's doppelganger spotted on Taipei MRT
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years
Taiwan's 'Evil Landlady' handed final prison sentence of 8.5 years