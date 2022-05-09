Proximity Payment Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030

The global proximity payment market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 11% during the forecast period from 2021-2030, and the market’s value anticipates to reach US$46.5 billion by 2030.

Proximity Payment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Proximity Payment Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Proximity Payment Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/proximity-payment-market-1/QI040

Devices can communicate & conduct payments at a distance of 4 centimeters with proximity payment technology. With this form of payment, goods and services can be paid for using a mobile phone or other devices at a physical point-of-sale terminal. A mobile phone equipped with near field communication (NFC), in addition, initiates proximity payments. Additionally, NFC payment devices and readers must be close to each other to ensure that the NFC chips can exchange cryptographic data.

Factors Affecting

The proximity payment market offers real-time transaction processing, the flexibility of payment devices, reduced transaction time, and increased convenience. In addition, the massive adoption of proximity payment among merchants, increased smartphone usage, and faster connectivity have enabled retailers and customers to perform proximity payments via their smartphones.

There is a growing number of data breaches and a problem of replacing point-of-sale terminals, which hampers the market growth.

Due to urbanization, literacy levels, and an increase in tech-savvy youth generation, developing economies offer significant opportunities for proximity payment companies to expand their offerings.

The market could see growth due to developments and initiatives aimed at digitizing payments.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected the proximity payment industry, leading to a rise in usage, adoption of online & digitalized payment methods. In addition, banks and retailers are responding to fears regarding COVID-19 by raising their limits on proximity transactions in order to allow for higher-value payments without having to touch the terminal. As a result, proximity payment has become one of the primary growth factors for the global health crisis.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/proximity-payment-market-1/QI040

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific anticipates the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China and India have the highest number of proximity mobile payment users, mainly because newly minted middle-class consumers are shunning credit cards in favor of more convenient mobile options. It, in turn, leads to growth in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent players in the global proximity payment market are:

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (United Kingdom)

Alphabet Inc. (Google) (United States)

Apple Inc. (United States)

Amazon.com Inc (Unites States)

Mastercard PLC (United States)

FIS (United States)

IDEMIA (France)

Ingenico (France)

PayPal Holdings Inc. (United States)

American Express Co. (United States)

Square, Inc. (United States)

Visa Inc. (United States)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global proximity payment market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation based on Application

Grocery Stores

Bars & Restaurants

Drug Stores

Entertainment Centers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/proximity-payment-market-1/QI040

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/proximity-payment-market-1/QI040

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/