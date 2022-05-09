Research Department Explosive (Rdx) Market 2021 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

The global research department explosive (RDX) market value was US$ 9.81 billion in 2020 and anticipates reaching US$13.90 billion by 2030. The global research department explosive (RDX) market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.
Research department explosives (RDX) are chemical compounds formerly known as royal demolition explosives, cyclonite, or hexogen. A white powder or crystal known as RDX is highly explosive and exhibits the ability to explode upon contact with fire. It is also tasteless and has no odor, making it difficult to spot in sensitive environments such as open fields, mines, etc.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
Mining activity directly impacts demand for RDX. RDX is part of the high explosive category, and as such, it is used in mining operations to excavate and explore the rock. Increasing mining activities contribute to the growth of the market.
An increase in budget allocations has attracted leading players and encouraged them to develop & introduce their effective explosive products. As a result of increased product development and budget allocation, there is an increased demand for RDX in military operations, which anticipates boosting the market globally.
Due to the growing demand for RDX in numerous applications such as pyrotechnics and cast plastic bonded explosives (PBX) charges, manufacturers are developing and introducing more effective explosive products with a wide range of uses. The trend towards mineral extraction in developed regions is also likely to create ample opportunities for market growth during the forecast period.
The lack of alternative methods for mining and blasting and the stringent regulatory frameworks toward the use of RDX are primary barriers to the market’s growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
An outbreak of COVID-19 led to a decline in the RDX market in 2020.
Several governments have enacted lockdowns and temporary shutdowns that have adversely affected production and sales.
COVID-19 crisis is causing uncertainty in the market, massive slowing of the supply chain, and a fall in business confidence, along with increasing panic among customers.
The chemical industry experienced supply chain disruption. Different plants and factories have been locked down in China, which has limited manufacturing activities, postponed delivery schedules, and decreased sales of various chemicals and materials.
Regional Analysis
In terms of volume, North America is forecast to grow at a significant share during the forecast period. As a result of the growing military, construction, and mining sectors in the region. Technology developments in the defense and military sectors in North America are likely to drive the market for RDX.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent competitors profiled in the global research department explosive (RDX) market are:
Austin Powder Company
BAE Systems
Chemring Group PLC.
Dyno Nobel
EPC Groupe
Eurenco
Mil-Spec Industries Corporation
Nitro-Chem SA.
Orica Limited
Prva Iskra Namenska a.d.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global research department explosive (RDX) market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Sales Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
Explosives
Pyrotechnics
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Military
Melt cast & pressed explosives
Cast PBX
Pyrotechnics
Others
Civilian
Fireworks
Demolition blocks
Others
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
Domestics
International
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
