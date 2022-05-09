Boat Speedometer Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030

The global boat speedometer market is forecast to reach US$ 558.2 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The global boat speedometer market value was US$353 million in 2020.

Boat Speedometer Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Boat speedometers are essential for measuring the speed of boats on the water surface. They are also known as pitometer logs. Boat speedometers come in analog and digital displays. Depending on the model, it can come with either a pilot tube or GPS gauge. Yachts, dinghies, sailboats, and keelboats use boat speedometers heavily. In various countries around the world, tourists participate in sailboat tourism. Boat speedometers are an essential component of sailboats and jetboats for determining a boat’s speed.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Sailboats are adopting tachometers, pitometers, and digital displays in order to prevent collisions and stabilize their balance. The increasing number of dinghies, boats, yachts, and ships equipped with GPS speedometers drives the growth of the global boat speedometer market.

The rise in spending on boating and racing activities drives the market growth for boat speedometers.

Price fluctuations in raw materials and availability of substitutes, such as impeller logs and propeller logs, are expected to restrain the growth of the global boat speedometer market.

Globally, water sports activities are forecast to rise, which will provide opportunities for growth for the global boat speedometer market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

In response to the COVID 19 outbreak, the boat speedometer industry has suffered a setback due to lockdown measures in various countries and a delay in production and manufacturing of the wide variety of boat speedometers used in sailboats, motorboats, and sailing yachts.

Regional Analysis

Globally, Europe held the largest share of the boat speedometer market and is forecast to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. As the boating industry in France develops rapidly, it is likely to drive the demand for boat speedometers in boats and sailboats, which anticipates fueling the market growth in Europe.

Additionally, Asia Pacific will grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for jet boats, sailboats, and motorboats is likely to cause a spurt in the market for boat speedometers in this region.

Leading Competitors

The global leading companies profiled in the global boat speedometer market are:

Actisense

Autometer Products

Beede Electrical Instrument

Compx International Inc (Livorsi Marine Inc)

Cruzpro Limited

Dotando

Faria Beede Instruments, Inc

Flir Systems Inc (Raymarine Plc)

Gaffrig Performance Inc

Nasa Marine Ltd

nKe Marine Electronics

Raymarine plc

San Giorgio S.E.I.N srl

Simrad Yachting

Tecnautic

Veethree Group

Velocitek, LLC

Wema System

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global boat speedometer market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Motor Boats

Sailboats

Yachts

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Analog

Digital

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

