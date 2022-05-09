Live Cell Imaging Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2030

Live cell imaging technology helps in studying live cells with the help of images taken from imaging systems, including high content screening systems and microscopes. To better understand the cell’s biological function by examining cellular dynamics, scientists have widely used this method. Many researchers have broadly accepted the technology of live cell imaging to gain better knowledge about cell biology in the past few years.

Live Cell Imaging Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 9.1% CAGR by 2027. One of the prominent factors fueling the rising demand for this technology is the increasing concern for cancer. Few other factors including government initiatives to promote cell-based research, a wide range of applications of live cell imaging, increasing deployment of live cell imaging to understand dynamic processes and cellular structures, and to study various aspects such as cellular integrity, localization of molecules, enzyme activity, protein trafficking, exocytosis and endocytosis among others are likely to stimulate the market growth. However, the cost of implementing live cell imaging is huge, which is acting as a constraint for the market growth.

Live Cell Imaging Market based on Product

Equipment

Consumable

Software

Live Cell Imaging Market based on Application

Cell Biology

Developmental Biology

Stem Cell & Drug Discovery

Others

Live Cell Imaging Market based on Technology

Time-lapse Microscopy

Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP)

Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET)

High content screening (HCS)

Others

Live Cell Imaging Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Based on the product, the equipment segment has dominated the market. However, immense research being carried out to develop microscopes of higher resolution is likely to boost the segment growth. Advanced technologies such as inverted research-grade microscopes have allowed imaging of adherent cells and organelles and produce outcomes for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness. Advanced developments are also enabling imaging of the cells in spatial resolutions within a time range.

The cell biology segment is leading the market on the basis of application. This is due to the increasing number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks. In addition, filter techniques and advanced illumination devices are innovations that further allow the procedure. Moreover, cell biologists use live cell imaging to understand the basic cellular structures and their interaction on the tissue level.

Further, the fluorescence resonance energy transfer segment is the significant segment based on the technology in the market. This is due to its advantage in ascertaining the spatial proximity at the protein level, which fluorescence microscopy cannot obtain. Furthermore, this technology has gained popularity in recent years due to its increasing application in genetic targeting peptides.

North America region is having a significant position in the market based on geography. The significant position is attributed to the rising demand for live cell imaging for drug discovery and increased products launched in this region. In drug discovery, the live cell imaging system helps understand the processes of cells, which offers an intensified picture of drug pharmacology.

Escalating demand of live cell imaging systems in drug discovery and government investments for evolution and advancements in live cell imaging systems are few major factors driving the growth of the global live cell imaging market. However, as knowing cellular structure and dynamic processes can be complicated in cell biology, the live cell imaging system solves this problem. Furthermore, as live cell usually offers more relevant information, it offers data about cell interaction, the behavior of single cells, and dynamics of cell organelles.

The leading vendors of the live cell imaging market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Nikon Instruments Inc., Molecular Devices, LLC, BioTek Instruments, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric, Olympus Corporation, CYTOSKELETON, INC. and Merck KGaA.

Henceforth, live cell imaging technology has changed the way biologists study cells, proteins, and various processes and molecular interactions. Moreover, live cell imaging technology is majorly helpful in cell biology, which is a key concept in understanding the functions of cells.

This report identifies the regions and segments projected to witness the highest CAGR rate and lead the market.

The report also provides the analysis of geography focusing on the consumption of the product/service in the region coupled with the factors impacting the market in each region.

This report gives the competitive outlook, which consists of the market ranking of the key players.

Further present the information of recent product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of the market vendors.

