Smart Traffic Camera Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

In 2020, the smart traffic camera market size was more than the US $7.36 billion. The global smart traffic camera market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 12.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Smart Traffic Camera Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Traffic Camera Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The primary purpose of a smart traffic camera is to improve safety, keep people safe, and keep traffic flowing smoothly. Optical fiber connections connect smart cameras to freeways, expressways, highways, and arterial roads. They contain a sensing device that captures a video stream in real-time and sends it to a network node then to the monitoring center in compressed form. Cameras present in the market include speed detection cameras, red-light cameras, and traffic violation cameras.

Factors Affecting the Market

Growing government concerns regarding public safety coupled with an increase in the number of vehicles and insufficient infrastructure are key factors contributing to the global smart traffic camera market’s growth. In addition, the development of smart cities in many countries contributes to the market’s growth.

The smart traffic camera market is likely to face several challenges, including high installation costs and security threats & hacker challenges.

During the forecast period, smart traffic cameras will benefit from an increase in analytics software penetration.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

During the COVID-19 pandemic, smart traffic cameras have experienced stable growth due to the increasing adoption of cameras for tracking people without masks.

In addition, the growing number of COVID-19 patients has increased the need for social distance to contain the spread of the disease. Thus, governments in various countries have taken strict action against those in violation of COVID-19 regulations.

While the COVID-19 pandemic was underway, a Melbourne University professor installed cameras to monitor traffic flow in Carlton and study things like traffic volume, near-misses between vehicles and cyclists, and the transit time for pedestrians.

Thus, the rise in such developments across the globe contributed significantly to the growth of the smart traffic camera market.

Regional Overview of the Asia-Pacific Market

Asia-Pacific is experiencing technological developments that are driving the growth of the smart camera market. In addition, the region is also becoming a hub for manufacturing smart traffic cameras. During the forecast period, the Asia-Pacific smart traffic camera market for security & surveillance will grow in three application segments: public spaces, military & defense, and transit facilities. Asia-Pacific is a large market for smart traffic cameras for security and surveillance, driven by several countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and others.

Key Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart traffic camera market are:

Allied Vision

Axis Communications

E Com Systems

Flir Systems

Hikvision

Idemia

Imperx, Inc.

Jenoptik

Motorola Solutions

Redflex Holdings

Siemens AG

Tattile

Teledyne Dalsa

Vitronic Gmbh

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global smart traffic camera market segmentation focuses on Component, Application, Deployment Model, Camera Type, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Camera

Accessories

Software

Traffic Management Software

Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition

Enforcement Software

Incident Detection & Response Software

Others

Service

Implementation & Integration Services

Support & Maintenance Services

Consulting Services

Segmentation based on Application

Surveillance and Traffic Management

Toll Management

Others

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

Traffic Monitoring

Traffic Enforcement

Segmentation based on Camera Type

Fixed Cameras

Mobile Speed Camera

Red Light Camera

Surveillance Camera

Traffic Monitoring Camera

ANPR Camera

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

