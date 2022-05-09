Tongue Cleaners Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global tongue cleaner market value was US$ 404.1 million in 2020. The global tongue cleaner market is forecast to reach US$ 617.3 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Tongue Cleaners Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.
Tongue cleaners, also known as tongue scrapers, are oral hygiene products. It helps to reduce bad breath by removing bacteria and sulfur compounds from tongue surfaces and improving its appearance. There are different types of tongue cleaners in the market, including those made from stainless steel, copper, plastic, and wood. Environmentally conscious consumers are likely to find tongue clear made of wood highly appealing as a zero-waste oral care product in the forecast period.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The easy availability of tongue cleaners in the market is one of the major factors driving its popularity. In order to increase the reach of the tongue cleaner product, its easy availability in the market, tongue cleaner companies target multiple channels, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail stores, online stores, and more.
The growing number of eco-conscious consumers focusing on adopting eco-friendly products is forecast to drive the growth of the global tongue cleaner market.
Supermarket/hypermarket grocery stores and others have greatly supported the sale of tongue cleaners, thereby propelling the global tongue cleaner market to heighten its growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The disruptive effect of COVID-19 had affected the global tongue cleaner market. Since the outbreak of COVID-19, most economies in the world have implemented lockdowns, which negatively impacted supply chains for materials and the production of tongue cleaners due to labor shortages and suspensions of transportation and logistics. Due to this, the global tongue market has been declining.
During the forecast period, the tongue cleaner market is experiencing stable growth, as the economy is now steadily entering the recovery stage.
Regional Insight
Europe held dominance in the global tongue cleaner market. In addition, the number of eco-conscious consumers choosing zero-waste products continues to rise, including eco-friendly tongue cleaners. It, in turn, will boost the demand for a global tongue cleaner market in the region.
However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast year for tongue cleaners.
Leading Prominent Players
The leading prominent players profiled in the global tongue cleaner market are:
Amano
Ashtonbee
Breathrx
Dental Aesthetics
DenTek
Dr.Tung
Kosha Ayurveda
Oxyfresh
Philips
Supersmile
Wisdom
Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis of the Market
The global tongue cleaners market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Metal
Plastic
Wood
Rubber
Segmentation based on Application
Adults
Kids
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Online store
Company Owned Portal
E-commerce Portal
Offline Store
Large Format Stores (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Departmental Stores)
Specialty Stores
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
