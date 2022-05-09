Dialysis Concentrate Market Current Trends, Segmentation, Key Players and Analysis

The global dialysis concentrate market value was US$ 2,692.4 million in 2020. The global dialysis concentrate market is forecast to reach US$ 4531.3 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Dialysis concentrate consists of purified water, glucose, and electrolytes, for use during hemodialysis when the solution is prepared according to electrolyte balance and metabolic waste elimination needs.

Dialysis concentrate consists of purified water, glucose, and electrolytes, for use during hemodialysis when the solution is prepared according to electrolyte balance and metabolic waste elimination needs. In order to facilitate the removal of metabolic waste from the body, dialysis concentrate is prepared according to the needs of each individual patient, which regulates the electrolyte and maintains an acid-base balance.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

An increase in incidences of kidney diseases, issues associated with kidney transplants, and the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases are some of the factors driving the dialysis concentrate market.

Growing concerns about reimbursement policy and treatment complications in emerging nations may hamper the growth of the dialysis concentrate market.

Home hemodialysis is becoming a popular choice among patients, providing an opportunity for manufacturers to capitalize on the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Around the world, COVID-19 has disrupted healthcare workflows. There has been an increase in death rates among dialysis patients during COVID-19 due to the disease closing down a number of industries, including several subdomains of health care.

According to a Canadian study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal (CMAJ) in February of 2021, patients on long-term dialysis were almost four times more likely to die from COVID-19 and five times more likely to be infected with it. The market growth of dialysis concentrate was adversely affected by the concern for the transmission of infectious diseases during dialysis procedures.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific offers lucrative opportunities for key players operating in the market, registering the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rapid rise in cases of end-stage renal disease, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, and hypertension. In addition, Hemodialysis and Peritoneal dialysis procedures are increasing in emerging economies, such as India and China.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global dialysis concentrate market are:

Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Dialysis Medical Solutions

Farmasol

Fresenius Medical Care

Hemoclean

Medites Pharma, spol. s.r.o.

Nikkiso

Nipro Renal Solution

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global dialysis concentrate market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Dialysis Site, and Region,

Segmentation based on Type

Acid Concentrates

Bicarbonate Concentrates

Peritoneal Dialysis Fluid

Segmentation based on Application

Hemodialysis

Peritoneal Dialysis

Segmentation based on Dialysis Site

Hospital

Clinics

Dialysis Centers

Home Dialysis

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

