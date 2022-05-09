Electric Water Heater Market 2021 Report Overview, Consumption by Region, Company Profiles, Value Chain and Sales Analysis to 2030

The global electric water heater market value was US$ 23 billion in 2020. The global electric water heater market is forecast to reach US$ 40 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Electric Water Heater Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Electric Water Heater Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Electric Water Heater Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-water-heater-market-1/QI040

Electric water heaters operate on electricity as an energy source. There are three basic types of electric storage water heaters: Electric storage, Instantaneous, and Quick (also called semi-storage). Electric water heaters use two electric resistance elements, one at the bottom and one at the top of the storage tank, to heat the water in the tank. There is an independent thermostat for each element. The lower unit provides recovery from standby loads during high hot water usage periods, while the upper part provides heating. Resistance water heaters may only contain a lower element.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Growing demand for hot water from various applications in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors is driving the growth of the global electric water heater market.

The government’s implementation of stringent rules, policies regarding highly efficient heating equipment, and the rapid growth of the solar water heating industry are key factors hindering the market’s growth.

Since traditional water heating systems such as boilers, burners, and others are becoming obsolete rapidly, key players are likely to benefit from lucrative growth prospects to maintain their position in the market during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Covid-19’s disruptive effect had affected the global electric water heater market. During the COVID-19 outbreak, most economies globally implemented lockdowns, which have adversely affected the supply chain for materials and production of electric water heaters due to the shortage of labor and stoppage of transportation and logistics. As a result, the market has been declining.

Post COVID-19, the market should gain momentum thanks to the decline in cases and rising demand for Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) equipment from consumers. During the forecast period, major economies will witness a slow recovery due to the restarting of the global economy.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-water-heater-market-1/QI040

Regional Insight

Asia-Pacific held dominance in the global electric water heater market, and it is forecast that it will maintain its lead during the forecast period. The reason is the presence of key players and an expansive consumer base in the region. The electric water heater market is also growing due to an increase in electrification rates, rising disposable income in Asian economies, and rapid urbanization. These factors are likely to propel the market during the forecast period in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global electric water heater market are:

A.O. Smith

Ariston Thermo S.P.A.

Bajaj Electricals

Bosch Thermotechnology

Bradford White Corporation

Ferroli S.p.A.

General Electric

Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

Racold

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Rinnai Corporation

Stiebel Eltron, Inc.

Vaillant Group

Viessman Group

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Zenith Water Heater

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global electric water heater market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Capacity, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

Tank

Tankless

Segmentation based on Capacity

Less than 100 liters

100 to 400 liters

More than 400 liters

Segmentation based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-water-heater-market-1/QI040

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/electric-water-heater-market-1/QI040

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/