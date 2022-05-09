Aircraft Tires Market 2021 Report Introduction and Overview, Industry Chain Analysis, Segmentation and Regions, Forecast to 2030

The global aircraft tires market valued at US$ 1.50 billion in 2020. The global aircraft tires market is forecast to reach US$ 2.82 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Aircraft Tires Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Aircraft tires are an essential part of every aircraft. A wide range of factors is taken into account when designing aircraft tires. They are also available in several sizes. Equipment of this type demands the highest level of quality and safety. The proper design of a tire allows the tire to withstand various unfavorable conditions without blowing up. Aircraft tires require extensive engineering and computation. The majority of aircraft tires adhere to standard specifications. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards govern aircraft tire performance.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The demand for newer generation aircraft in the commercial and military sectors has been rising, so one of the primary reasons for growing the aircraft tire market.

Air travel is increasing in the commercial sector, leading companies to add more destinations and routes, stimulating the demand for new aircraft and new tires.

Increasing geopolitical tension and the growth in investment by the air defense sector anticipate contributing to market growth.

A spike in flight hours has led to faster aircraft deliveries and a shorter replacement cycle for tires, driving up the demand for aircraft tires.

The rising price of raw materials such as rubber restricts the expansion of the Aircraft Tire Market.

Research and development of highly effective aircraft tires in partnership with international universities and prominent vendors will provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global Aircraft Tire Market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has an unpredictable impact on the global aircraft tires market, and it is forecast to remain in effect through the second quarter of 2021.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the government imposed a stringent lockdown that resulted in flight cancellations and a ban on e-commerce, which led to a massive decline in commercial aviation and logistics activities globally.

The nationwide lockdowns also disrupted the supply chains as manufacturing facilities globally had to close down partially or entirely.

COVID-19’s adverse effects caused extensive supply-demand issues and prolonged delays in aircraft tire operations around the world.

Region Insight

Asia Pacific anticipates growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In recent years, China, India, and Japan have seen a rapid increase in passengers, resulting in large orders for new aircraft from airlines operating in the region. China, India, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam are among the countries that have seen significant growth in passenger traffic in the Asia-Pacific. China’s major airlines have an order backlog of approximately 350 aircraft, while India’s major airlines are ordering more than 700 aircraft. It, in turn, will boost the Asia Pacific market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent leading companies in the global aircraft tires market are:

Aviation Tires & Treads, LLC

Bridgestone Corporation

Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin

Desser Holdings LLC

Dunlop Aircraft Tires Limited

Petlas

Qingdao Sentury Tire Co., Ltd.

Specialty Tires of America

The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company

Wilkerson Company, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global aircraft tires market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Radial

Bias

Segmentation based on Application

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

General Aviation

Segmentation based on Distribution

OEM

Replacement

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

