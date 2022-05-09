Smart Water Metering Market : Research Consumption, Companies , Industry Report Analysis and Future Demand

The global smart water metering market value was US$ 4.89 billion in 2020. The global smart water metering market value is forecast to reach US$ 9.71 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Smart Water Metering Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Smart Water Metering Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Smart Water Metering Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-water-metering-market-1/QI040

The smart water metering system is a technologically enhanced platform that enables utilities to automatically collect consumption data, improve efficiency, eliminate manual meter reading, and reduce costs. Additionally, the Smart water metering system uses wired and wireless communications technology, such as the Wi-Fi water meter, to connect LAN or wide area networks, allowing convenient remote monitoring and infrastructure maintenance through leak detection. Furthermore, smart water meters can contribute to billing water, energy consumption, and natural gas in the industrial, residential, and commercial sectors. Smart electronic water metering is also equipped with water mapping solutions throughout the supply chain of the water utility and offers reliable monitoring.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Smart water metering uses the Internet of Things to measure water usage but cannot influence water consumption patterns by itself. Further, Smart water meters consist of materials like thermoplastics, which allows enterprises to recycle them in order to promote sustainability. Additionally, the growing need for digitization in water industry operations offers opportunities for market growth.

The market share of smart water metering is forecast to grow significantly during the forecast period due to an increase in demand for accurate water billing solutions. Furthermore, the rise in utilities focuses on reducing non-revenue water has driven the growth of the market.

The lack of government initiatives is limiting market growth.

During the forecast period, digitization of the water industry operations is likely to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the smart water metering market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely affected the growth of the global smart water metering market in 2020. Due to the absence of government regulations or initiatives, the market is likely to grow relatively slowly during the forecast period. COVID-19 created many obstacles in the construction industry, such as a lack of raw materials, a skilled workforce, safety measures, deliverables, contractual obligations, and project delays. Thus, the demand for smart water metering decreased. Nevertheless, the rising adoption of digital infrastructure solutions across major economies will drive demand for smart water metering post-pandemic.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-water-metering-market-1/QI040

Regional Insights

North America is forecast to be the largest market during the forecast period due to government initiatives for a reduction in non-revenue water, accurate meter reading, and the development of smart city infrastructure in the US and Canada. Furthermore, urbanization and industrialization are forecast to drive market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global smart water metering market are:

Aclara Technologies LLC

Badger Meter. Inc.

Honeywell International

Itron, Inc.

Kamstrup A/S

Landis+Gyr

Mueller Water Product, Inc.

Neptune Technology Group Inc.

SIEMENS AG

SENSUS (XYLEM)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global smart water metering market segmentation focuses on Meter Type, Application, Technology, Component, and Region.

Segmentation based on Meter Type

Electromagnetic Meter

Ultrasonic Meter

Mechanical Meter

Segmentation based on Application

Residential

Commercial

Industries

Segmentation based on Technology

Automatic Meter Reading

Advanced Metering Infrastructure

Segmentation based on Component

Meter & Accessories

IT Solutions

Communications

Wired

Wireless

Segmentation based on Region

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-water-metering-market-1/QI040

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/smart-water-metering-market-1/QI040

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/