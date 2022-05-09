Smart Office Market Report Analysis, Share, Revenue, Growth Rate With Forecast Overview

The global smart office market value was US$ 31.35 billion in 2020. The global smart office market is forecast to reach US$ 90.61 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Smart office technology makes tasks more efficient and flexible with the help of network-based devices. In order to plan and perform work efficiently, it makes use of technologies such as sensors, automated systems, and advanced communication structures. Smart offices offer numerous benefits, including cloud storage, schedule management, enhanced customer satisfaction, risk management, resource utilization, and high investment returns.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

The global smart office market will grow because of several factors, including the rise of safety and security systems in the workplace, the advancement of IoT in smart office applications, and the surge in demand for sensor-based networks for energy efficiency.

The growing need for energy efficiency and supportive industry standards & regulations are the main factors impacting the demand of the global smart office market.

Data breaches and IT and network security restrictions tend to be the primary obstacle to the growth of the global smart office market.

Government initiatives to reduce energy emissions from public and old buildings are benefitting the market. For example, The General Services Administration of the United States recently signed a contract with IBM to install smart building technology in 50 of the federal government’s most energy-efficient buildings. It is driving the smart office market globally.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Globally, the COVID-19 outbreak has created havoc on society and the economy. The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the global smart office market. Due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases across various countries, business and manufacturing units across these countries closed and are likely to remain closed through 2021. In addition, partial or complete supply chain disruptions have made it difficult for manufacturers to reach customers. Thus, COVID-19 has negatively affected the global smart office market.

Regional Insights

The Asian Pacific region (APAC) is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rest of the world is likely to follow the trends. China and India, two economies in the APAC region, are experiencing a rapid rise in the internet of things (IoT) concept. Technological advancements in the market are resulting in good growth of the global smart office market during the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global smart offices market are;

ABB Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Harvatek Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Legrand SA

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Signify Holding)

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global smart office market segmentation focuses on Offering, Product Type, Connectivity Technology, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Software

Hardware

Service

Advisory and Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

Managed Services

Segmentation based on Product Type

Smart Lighting/Lighting Controls

Smart Bulbs

Fixtures

Lighting Controls

LED Drivers and Ballasts

Sensors

Switches & Dimmers

Relay Units

Gateways

Security Systems

Access Controls

Biometric Systems/Biometric Readers

Card-Based Systems/Card-Based Readers

Electronic Locks

Surveillance Cameras/Video Surveillance

Fire and Safety Controls

Energy Management Systems

In-House Displays

Smart Thermostats

Load Control Switches

Smart Plugs

HVAC Control Systems

Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Occupancy Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Flow Sensors

Other Sensors

Control Valves

Heating and Cooling Coils

Dampers

Actuators

Pumps & Fans

Smart Vents

VAV and FCU Controllers

Audio-Video Conferencing Systems

Audio, Volume, and Multimedia Rooms Controls

Video Conferencing Systems

Touch Screens & Keypads

Segmentation based on Connectivity Technology

Wireless Technologies

Wi-Fi

EnOcean

ZigBee

Bluetooth/BLE

Others

Wired Technologies

Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Power Line Communication (PLC)

Power Over Ethernet (PoE)

KNX

LonWorks

Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

Segmentation based on End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

