Functional Water Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-use and Regional Demand

The global functional water market value was US$ 5,218 million in 2020. The global functional water market is forecast to reach US$ 10,952 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Functional Water Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

Functional water is a non-alcoholic beverage that contains minerals, vitamins, acids, herbs, and other additives to improve the taste of regular water and provide additional health benefits. The additional ingredients provide vitamins and minerals, which rejuvenate the body. They also help to maintain the pH level of the body. The extra electrolytes in functional water keep people’s body’s electrolyte levels stable when they exercise hard and sweat a lot. The low or no-calorie content of functional water makes it a healthier alternative to sugary and fizzy drinks.

Factors Influencing the Growth

The health benefits and nutritional properties of functional water are making it popular in the market. Drinks with additional vitamins and proteins that can keep the body hydrated for longer periods of time have become popular with consumers. The athletes and marathoners need to consume small amounts of hydrating drinks to keep their bodies hydrated for the long run. There is a growing demand for functional water that contains various flavors, nutrients, proteins, vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and oxygen. Therefore, value-added hydration is driving the growth of the functional water market during the forecast period.

The high price of functional water slows down the growth of the global functional water market during the forecast period.

Functional water packaging is raising concerns about environmental degradation. Thus, recycling and environmentally friendly packaging materials for bottles and cans are getting more crucial than ever before. In the long run, this will result in lucrative opportunities for various players in the functional water market, making it a profitable business for leading players. Therefore, the eco-friendly packaging of functional water is creating new opportunities for the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had positively and negatively affected the global functional market.

In the wake of the pandemic, consumers turned to healthier beverages containing vitamins and minerals in order to ensure proper nutrition. Therefore, opportunities for the functional water market increased during the forecast period due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, online retail channels are likely to achieve a higher growth rate than conventional distribution channels, such as supermarkets and specialty stores, for functional water sales over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the functional water market in 2020 and is forecast to continue dominating the market during the forecast period. Functional water is available in diversified platforms ranging from modern trade to online sales channels, contributing to the growth of the global market for this product. The functional water market has grown due to the growing penetration of retail sales. Furthermore, the ability of consumers to purchase functional water on e-commerce platforms has resulted in the convenience of buying goods without any physical constraints.

Leading Competitors

The prominent companies in the global functional water market are:

Bridgepoint Group plc

Coca Cola

Disruptive Beverages Inc.

Dr. Pepper Snapple

Group Danone

Hind

Kraft Foods.

Nestle

PepsiCo

Sunny Delight Beverages

Sunsweet Growers Inc.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Tata Global Beverages

Trimino Brands

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global functional market segmentation includes Product, Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

Flavored functional water

Unflavored functional water

Segmentation based on Type

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Others (Botanicals, and Oxygen)

Segmentation based on Packaging

Pet bottles

Can

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Sales Channel

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

