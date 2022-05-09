Tractor Market Development Status, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research

The global tractor market value was US$ 64,798 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 97,905.9 million by 2030. The global tractor market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Tractor Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Tractor Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The tractor is a vehicle designed specifically for providing high torque at low speeds. Farming tractor uses include plowing, tilling, harrowing, disking, and planting. The construction industry also uses them to carry loads, roadbuilding, etc. There are two types of tractors: two wheels and four wheels. The power output ranges from 20 HP to more than 20 HP.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global demand for tractors are rising labor costs, higher consumption of plant-based food products, rising rural incomes, government incentives, and seasonal labor shortages.

Increased government spending on new infrastructure and construction buildings drives the growth of the global tractor market.

Demand for high-performance tractors for muddy and heavy soil conditions drives the global tractor market.

There is a lack of knowledge about efficient tractors among farmers, which is likely to slow down the market growth.

Government initiatives to assist and provide low-interest loans to farmers are likely to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global tractor market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely affected the global economy because countries worldwide have been forced into lockdowns in order to prevent the disease’s spread. Hence, the global tractor market was also affected and was unable to function normally. The primary challenge for market players was to ensure operational continuity in order to minimize the impact on tractor supply.

A partial or complete lockdown halted industrial operations. Additionally, the market players could not operate due to a shortage of workers, which led to a decline in logistics. Nonetheless, agricultural & food demand remained strong in the remaining month of 2020, which significantly boosted the year’s performance. Therefore, it is forecast that the market will grow during the forecast period.

Regional Insight

The Asia Pacific holds the dominant share in the global tractor market. Asia leads the mainstream market for mechanized farming because its majority comes from Asian countries.

Globally, India, China, and the United States are the three largest tractor producers and markets. As a result, India and the US will help boost the market during the forecast period, while China will revitalize historic sales and boost the tractor market. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global tractor market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The global leading prominent players in the global tractor market are:

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deere & Company

Escorts Limited

Force Motors Limited

HMT Limited

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Sonalika International Tractors Limited

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd

V.S.T. Tillers & Tractors Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global tractor market segmentation focuses on Power Output, Drive Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Power Output

Less Than 30 HP

30-50 HP

51-100 HP

More Than 100 HP

Segmentation based on Drive Type

2 Wheel Drive

4 Wheel Drive

Segmentation based on Application

Agriculture

Construction

Mining

Forestry

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

