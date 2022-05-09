Data Centric Security Market Analysis By Industry Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report

The global data centric security market value was US$ 2.71 billion in 2020. The global data centric security market is forecast to reach US$ 39.341 billion by 2030, and the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Data Centric Security Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Data Centric Security Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Data Centric Security Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/data-centric-security-market-2/QI040

A data centric security approach focuses on securing data wherever it is stored and handled, rather than concentrating on security controls for servers, applications, or network infrastructure. Through the direct connection between security services and the data they safeguard, data centric security also enables organizations to overcome the disengagement between IT security technology and business strategy objectives.

Organizations can reduce inside threats, hacker threats, and other malicious attacks with data-centric security. Data-centric security continuously monitors the activity of confidential data. In addition to this, data-centric models utilize zero-trust approaches to reduce cyber risks since users request privilege access only when necessary. Furthermore, securing data transmissions, maintaining data integrity and privacy, ensuring compliance, and preventing unauthorized access, data centric security offers many other advantages.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

Over the forecast period, the data centric security market is forecast to grow due to a growing demand for data centric security solutions for cloud-based data security, the increasing risk of enterprise data loss due to misuse of big data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

Enterprises are being encouraged to implement data centric security due to strict regulations such as the federal information processing standard and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, which are likely to accelerate the development of the data-centric security market.

During the pandemic, cyber-attacks increased dramatically, making data centric security a priority today and likely to propel market growth in the future.

Increasing data breach cases will create opportunities for the data centric security market during the forecast period.

There have been predictions that financial concerns and a lack of awareness concerning data-centric security solutions will hamper the market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has a favorable impact on the data centric security industry as companies shift to digital platforms and policies that allow them to work from home, leading to the generation of more digital data and the increase in cyber-attacks. Stringent data storage and leakage prevention policies, regular monitoring of access points both physically and digitally, and the use of high-quality security technologies are critical. Due to increased awareness of data privacy and security, companies are likely to tighten security rules in the future, allowing the data centric security market to grow even further.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/data-centric-security-market-2/QI040

Regional Insight

With the increasing use of mobile devices in the Asia Pacific, the region has been one of the fastest-growing markets in terms of mobile workforce expansion. Many SMEs and enterprises in the Asia-Pacific region recognize the importance of data centric security. They are receptive to adopting data-centric security solutions to protect critical and sensitive business data from commercial espionage, cyber threats, and misuse for financial gain by hackers. The APAC region has widely adopted encryption technologies to prevent data theft. Asia Pacific countries are beginning to adopt superior data centric security solutions, such as Singapore and India.

Leading Competitors

Broadcom

Forcepoint

IBM

Imperva

Informatica

Micro Focus

Netapp

Orange Cyberdefense

Talend

Varonis Systems

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global data centric security market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software & Solutions

Data Discovery & Classification

Data Protection

Data Governance & Compliance

Others (DLP and Data Tagging & Watermarking)

Professional Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organization Size

Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

IT & Enterprises

Telecommunication

Retail

Others (Energy, manufacturing, gaming and gambling, media and education)

Segmentation based on Region

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/data-centric-security-market-2/QI040

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/data-centric-security-market-2/QI040

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/