Liquid Smoke Market New Innovations Trends, Research, Global Share and Growth Factor

The global liquid smoke market revenue was US$ 72953.02 thousand in 2021. The global liquid smoke market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 125,718.5 thousand by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The liquid smoke is a water-soluble substance that adds or maintains food taste. Liquid smoke is made from burnt woods/chips of trees and is extensively used to flavor and color seafood, meat, sauces, and dairy products through various processes such as spraying, dipping, and atomizing.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Factors such as growth in processed meat and vegetable consumption drive the global liquid smoke market growth.

The pandemic has caused people worldwide to experiment with new food and flavors, which has resulted in a growth of the liquid smoke market.

Food purchases have become convenient, and there are now options for free home delivery and different marketing incentives leading to the growth of the global liquid smoke market.

The perception that smoked food is unhealthy may negatively impact the liquid smoke market growth.

In the coming years, the adoption of vegan smoked food will improve the odds of growth for the global liquid smoke industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has negatively impacted the global liquid smoke market. Globally, governments have announced partial and complete lockdowns in order to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Consequently, hotel and restaurant closures decreased the demand for liquid smoke. Also, the disruption of the supply chain affected the product’s supply. In addition, due to non-availability of raw materials and lack of labor and severely affected the production chain of the global liquid smoke market.

Regional Insights

Europe holds a substantial share in the industry and is forecast to register a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the rising revenues of this industry, manufacturers are investing in R&D to boost the liquid smoke market’s growth. The high spending power in this region also contributes to the market’s growth. Consumers have shifted their preferences towards these products over the past few years. Smoky flavors are exact replicas of real smoke obtained by smoking wood and can therefore hold a variety of uses.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the liquid smoke market. The rise in purchasing power, developing economies, and using liquid smoke in numerous meat products and other recipes should drive the market in this region. In addition, the presence of companies like Kerry, Azelis, and Besmoke is driving the liquid smoke market growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global liquid smoke market are:

Azelis S.A.

B&G Foods, Incorporated

Colgin, Incorporated

Kerry Group, Plc

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Msk Ingredient Limited

Ps Seasoning

Ruitenberg Ingredients B.V.

Smoked Flavours Pty Limited

Urban Platter

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global liquid smoke market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Hickory

Mesquite

Applewood

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Meat

Seafood, Sauces

Marinades

Bakery/Confectionery

Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

