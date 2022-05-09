Io-Link Market : Key Facts, Dynamics, Segments and Forecast Predictions Presented

The global IO-link market value was US$ 6 billion in 2020. The global IO-link market value is forecast to reach US$ 74.06 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.
Io-Link Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Io-Link Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region
Request Sample Report for Io-Link Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/io-link-market-1/QI040
IO-link is an open standard serial communication protocol that allows sensors and devices that support it and are connected to a master to exchange data bidirectionally. As an IO-link gateway, the masterworks can connect up to eight devices including, sensors, valves, or binary IO modules. IO-link masters can transmit data over various networks, field buses, or backplane buses, making the data available to an industry information system for immediate action or long-term analysis. IO-link sensors have IO device descriptions (IODD) that list their capabilities and describe their IO-link capabilities.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
IO-link market size is forecast to rise due to factors including the ability to support Fieldbus and Ethernet communication protocols at much higher levels and the surge in demand for Industry 4.0.
The awareness of the benefits of IO-link has led to an increase in automation. As a result, government initiatives toward the adoption of industrial automation drive growth in the IO-link market.
Consumption of compact machines is a significant obstacle to the growth of the IO-link market.
The continuous adoption of next-generation connected technologies like IoT, industrial robots, and cloud technologies is one of the major factors set to boost the market for IO-links during the forecast period.
The availability of cloud interfaces in IO-link and the release of safety specifications will boost the growth of global IO-link market revenue.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted players in the IO-link market significantly. The demand for IO-link solutions decreased dramatically as a result of the lockdown across all manufacturing plants, public places, and offices. Due to the lockdown imposed by various governments to contain the spread of COVID-19, the demand for electronic devices such as sensors, switches, and actuators has decreased significantly worldwide. This negatively impacted the market growth for IO-link.
As the automotive sector stabilizes, the latter half of the year should see normalization in inventory levels and increased demand for IO-link products. A slowdown in OEM production and a reduction in demand has slowed the growth of the global IO-link market. In addition, global supply chains have been affected by shortages of materials and components. Additionally, a reduction in various capital budgets and delays in planned projects in various industries have hindered the global economy.
In contrast, the rollout of vaccines across the globe, along with the decline of COVID-19 cases, particularly in North America and Europe, is forecast to boost the recoveries of the global IO-link market.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/io-link-market-1/QI040
Regional Insights
The IO-link market in Europe is dominated by automotive, aerospace & defense, and industrial manufacturing verticals. A number of major economies are growing in this region, including the UK, Germany, and France, resulting in significant growth opportunities for the IO-link industry.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the global IO-link market are:
Balluff GmbH
Banner Engineering Corp.
Emerson Electric Co.
Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG
Ifm electronic GmbH
Omron Corporation
Pepperl+Fuchs
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
SICK AG
Siemens
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global IO-link market segmentation focuses on Type, Component, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Type
IO-link Wired
IO-link Wireless
Segmentation based on Component
IO-link Master
IO-link Devices
Sensor Nodes
Position Sensor
Temperature Sensor
Pressure Sensor
Vibration Sensor
Others
Modules
Actuators
RFID Read Heads
Others
Segmentation based on Application
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/io-link-market-1/QI040
Machine Tool
Handling & Assembly Automation
Intralogistics
Packaging
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
Oil & Gas
Energy & Power
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Pharmaceuticals
Chemicals
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/io-link-market-1/QI040
Key Questions Answered in the Market Report
• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?
• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?
• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?
• What is the end user perception toward?
• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?
• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?
• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?
• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?
• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?
• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?
• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?
• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?
• Which are the key players in the impact market?
About Quadintel:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Quadintel:
Email: sales@quadintel.com
Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES
Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.quadintel.com/