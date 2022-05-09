Storage Accelerator Market 2021 Industry Manufacturing Size, Share, Business Insights, Key Challenges and Forecast Analysis by 2030

The global storage accelerator market value was US$ 10.70 billion in 2020. The global storage accelerator market is forecast to reach US$ 154.92 billion by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Storage Accelerator Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The storage accelerator consists of a high-performance solid-state storage subsystem implemented as a PCIe card. Typically, a storage accelerator uses fast solid-state memory as its storage medium, eliminating the mechanical latency and slow read/write performance of traditional mechanical storage devices.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

The global storage accelerator market will grow primarily due to the increasing penetration of connected factories, smart cities, AI-centric data centers, and related digital age technologies.

The increasing number of companies offering machine learning as a cloud service and increasing applications in voice recognition, fraud detection, voice search, recommendation engines, sentiment analysis, image recognition, motion detection, & others are forecast to drive the market during the forecast period.

A major slowdown of the global storage accelerator industry is due to the high cost of AI hardware.

The demand to accelerate deep learning, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing workloads among enterprises is forecast to create lucrative opportunities for storage accelerator manufacturers.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had affected the global economy but the outbreak has positively impacted the global storage accelerator market. The use of AI and cloud computing has increased owing to the pandemic. The emergence of artificial intelligence across a wide range of industries, such as the automobile, consumer electronics, medical, and education, has enhanced consumer perception and expectations regarding AI technology. A number of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) are being developed for cloud server inference applications in order to improve security and speed up computing.

In the post-COVID-19, manufacturers are making many strategic decisions to reclaim their original market share. Several companies are engaged in research and development activities to improve the technology involved in data center accelerators. Therefore, companies are developing more advanced technology to increase market share and to be recognized by clients. The companies are also acquiring technology businesses to expand their reach. Thus, it is forecast that the global storage accelerator market will have tremendous growth.

Regional Insights

In 2020, North America dominated the market. The region is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period due to an increase in data center servers. Asia-Pacific is likely to grow by the end of the forecast period as more companies deploy hybrid clouds here. Companies adopt on-premise, third-party, co-location, private cloud, hosted cloud, and public cloud depending on the workloads, the legacy decisions made by the team, budgets, and technology maturity within the company.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies in the global storage accelerator market are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Corp.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Seagate Technology PLC

Toshiba Corp.

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global storage accelerator market segmentation focuses on Processor Type, Technology, Enterprise Size, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

High-Performance Computing

Data Center Servers

Others

Segmentation based on Processor Type

CPU

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

Low-end FPGA

Mid-range FPGA

High-end FPGA

Segmentation based on Technology

NAND Flash Memory

Erasable Programmable Read Only Memory (EPROM)

Others

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

