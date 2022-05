Monday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €1,480,234 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Monday from Internazionali BNL d'Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 64

Victoria Azarenka (16), Belarus, def. Viktorija Golubic, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 32

Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, and Anna Danilina, Kazakhstan, def. Claudia Giovine and Anastassia Grymalska, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.