Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

NTU student falls to his death during river tracing trip

Member of mountaineering club fell down slope on second day of trip

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/09 18:17
NTU student falls to his death during river tracing trip

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A National Taiwan University (NTU) graduate student died Sunday (May 8) after falling down a slope into a river valley during a group river tracing trip.

The Taichung City Fire Bureau received a report at 2 p.m. that someone had fallen 20 meters down a steep side slope of the Shiwen River Valley in the city’s Heping District, CNA reported.

According to the police’s initial investigation, the student, surnamed Tsai (蔡), had set out on a river tracing expedition on the previous day with nine other members of the NTU Mountaineering Club.

The group started trekking through the river valley after entering the Basianshan National Forest Recreation Area Saturday morning (May 7), according to police. They traced the waterway into the mountains, where they camped overnight, then started back down the river Sunday morning.

Firefighters said that by the time they arrived, members of Tsai's group had pulled him out of the water onto the river bank and had immediately performed CPR since he had no vital signs. The firefighters administered first aid to Tsai, who had suffered serious injuries to the head, before carrying him down the mountain and rushing him to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead by the hospital.
river tracing
NTU
Shiwen River

RELATED ARTICLES

Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
Public health expert urges Taiwan to shorten, simplify quarantine process for arrivals
2022/05/02 16:59
Taiwan’s NCKU ranks 33rd on Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
Taiwan’s NCKU ranks 33rd on Times Higher Education Impact Rankings
2022/04/29 10:51
Gender equity committee candidates at NTU slammed for proposing crude 'policies'
Gender equity committee candidates at NTU slammed for proposing crude 'policies'
2022/04/21 13:40
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
Expert predicts Taiwan's COVID situation will not improve till September
2022/04/14 15:51
National Taiwan University rolls out apprenticeship program for foreign students
National Taiwan University rolls out apprenticeship program for foreign students
2022/03/23 17:36