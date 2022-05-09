Alexa
Police: 6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 16:08
ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting at a greater Atlanta condominium complex has left three people dead and three others wounded, police said, adding no arrests were immediately made.

Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot Sunday night at the complex near Clarkston, a community in a suburb east of Atlanta.

Lt. Shane Smith, a county police spokesman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that people calling 911 reported shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Brandon Hill condominium complex and that arriving officers found five people had been shot, three fatally.

The newspaper report added that the two wounded persons were taken to hospitals with serious injuries and a sixth shooting victim arrived later at a hospital in the area. The condition of the sixth victim wasn't immediately known and police did not immediately release the names of the victims or other details of what had happend.

Smith told the newspaper that no suspect or suspects were in custody later Sunday night following the shooting, adding police detectives were interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

A dispatcher handling after-hours police calls early Monday told The Associated Press she had no statement or additional information for immediate release.

Updated : 2022-05-09 18:16 GMT+08:00

