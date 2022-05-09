Alexa
Man arrested for illegally hunting endangered mountain hawk-eagle in Taiwan

Bird’s feather a symbol of authority to some Indigenous cultures, worth as much as NT$60,000

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/09 16:57
Authorities find and seize a roomful of mountain hawk-eagle feathers at Chen's residence. (Seventh Special Police Corps Eighth Division photo...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man in Pingtung has been arrested for illegally hunting highly endangered mountain hawk-eagles in order to sell their prized feathers.

CNA reported that after the Seventh Special Police Corps received a report about someone hunting mountain hawk-eagles on a mountain in Pingtung, it established a task force to investigate and collect evidence, eventually targeting a male suspect surnamed Chen (陳). On Friday (May 6), the police arrested Chen and seized his mountain hawk-eagle feather products as well as his traps.

Liang Chia-hsien (梁家賢), head of the Seventh Special Police Corps’ eighth division, was cited as saying that Chen would capture mountain hawk-eagles, pluck out their feathers, and use other parts of the birds’ bodies to create headdresses and other accessories. The birds would die in the process, significantly hindering efforts to rehabilitate their population in Taiwan.

Liberty Times reported that Chen’s home contained so many feathers that, when spread out on the floor, the entire living room was covered. While Chen allegedly attempted to downplay how many feathers he had collected by claiming that he had inherited some of the feathers from older generations in the family, after further interrogation, he admitted that only two of the feathers seized were passed down.

The mountain hawk-eagle is widely viewed as a holy bird in Taiwan’s Indigenous culture; its feathers symbolize authority and are used in traditional headdresses. The price of a single feather ranges from NT$10,000 (US$335) to NT$60,000.

The bird is currently listed as endangered per Taiwan’s Wildlife Conservation Act, and Liberty Times cited a study and reports from 2021 as saying there are fewer than 500 pairs in Taiwan.

Chen is currently under further investigation and will be transferred to the Pingtung Prosecutors Office for violating the Wildlife Conservation Act.

There are reportedly less than 500 pairs of mountain hawk-eagles in Taiwan. (Yushan National Park Headquarters photo)

Mountain hawk-eagle feathers are an important symbol in Indigenous culture, though headdresses are increasingly made with artificial feathers nowadays. (CNA, Lin Hui-shan photo)
mountain hawk-eagle
endangered species
wildlife conservation
illegal hunting
wildlife
Wildlife Conservation Act

