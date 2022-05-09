Plum rain front to bring rains across Taiwan from Friday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plum rain front will start moving in on Friday (May 13), bringing showers, thunderstorms, and possible sudden downpours islandwide, and remain until next Monday (May 16), according to a weather forecast.

Temperatures will rise across the country on Tuesday (May 10) and Wednesday (May 11), and afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected during this period, CNA cited meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) as saying on Monday (May 7).

A plum rain front will approach Taiwan on Thursday (May 12), and northern Taiwan will start to get pre-frontal showers and thunderstorms that afternoon, Wu said, adding that the temperature will still be warm.

The first stationary front of the plum rain season is expected to affect Taiwan from Friday (May 13) to Monday, bringing showers, lightning and thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic rounds of heavy rain islandwide, according to the meteorologist.

In northern Taiwan, temperatures will gradually drop, and by Sunday (May 15) and Monday, lows will hover around 16 degrees Celsius at night and in the morning, Wu added.