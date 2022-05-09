Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Plum rain front to bring rains across Taiwan from Friday

1st stationary front of plum rain season expected to affect Taiwan Friday to Monday

  165
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/05/09 16:37
Plum rain front to bring rains across Taiwan from Friday

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A plum rain front will start moving in on Friday (May 13), bringing showers, thunderstorms, and possible sudden downpours islandwide, and remain until next Monday (May 16), according to a weather forecast.

Temperatures will rise across the country on Tuesday (May 10) and Wednesday (May 11), and afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected during this period, CNA cited meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) as saying on Monday (May 7).

A plum rain front will approach Taiwan on Thursday (May 12), and northern Taiwan will start to get pre-frontal showers and thunderstorms that afternoon, Wu said, adding that the temperature will still be warm.

The first stationary front of the plum rain season is expected to affect Taiwan from Friday (May 13) to Monday, bringing showers, lightning and thunderstorms, strong winds, and sporadic rounds of heavy rain islandwide, according to the meteorologist.

In northern Taiwan, temperatures will gradually drop, and by Sunday (May 15) and Monday, lows will hover around 16 degrees Celsius at night and in the morning, Wu added.
plum rain
plum rain front
stationary front
Daniel Wu

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
Taiwan's 1st plum rain of year to bring wet weather on Labor Day weekend
2022/04/29 11:34
Temperatures over 30 degrees forecast for Taiwan in coming week
Temperatures over 30 degrees forecast for Taiwan in coming week
2022/04/24 16:47
Typhoon Malakas merges with tropical storm Megi, poses no threat to Taiwan
Typhoon Malakas merges with tropical storm Megi, poses no threat to Taiwan
2022/04/12 17:06
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
2022/03/06 15:52
Taipei records highest rainfall in Feb. in 11 years
Taipei records highest rainfall in Feb. in 11 years
2022/02/22 17:50

Updated : 2022-05-09 17:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Anonymous warns China not to 'try anything stupid against Taiwan'
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan will no longer close schools completely for COVID cases
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan loosens COVID digital fence, restrictions on close contacts
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Taiwan reports 46,377 local COVID cases, 11 deaths
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Pregnant COVID patient, premature baby die in New Taipei hospital
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan confirms 44,294 local COVID cases, 12 deaths
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Taiwan ends PCR test rule
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Exclusive: Philippine students at Taiwan university working grueling, full-time factory 'internships'
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Taiwan Pizza Hut ad for Oreo, popcorn chicken pizza leaked
Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan
Name and shame policy has no place in free and democratic Taiwan