Sopt Lipa and DJ KAKU to perform at Heineken Silver City Music Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Award-winning rapper Soft Lipa and Taiwan-based Chinese-Australian R&B singer Julia Wu will perform at the Heineken Silver City Music Festival in Taipei on June 11 in addition to some other nationally recognized musicians.

Heineken Silver City Music Festival will feature performances by Soft Lipa, Julia Wu (吳卓源), Karencici, Marz23, DJ KAKU, and King Chain (金源). Soft Lipa won best male Mandarin singer and best album at the 2021 Golden Melody Awards.

Taipei-based DJ KAKU was the first Asian disc jockey to perform at the world-class EDM party Tomorrowland in Belgium. The 24-year-old American rapper and songwriter Karencici has written songs for some of Taiwan's most famous divas, such as Jolin Tsai (蔡依林) and Hebe Tien.

Early this year, Heineken stepped into the metaverse for the first time after launching Heineken Silver’s non-fungible tokens (NFT) on Decentraland in March. In collaboration with Spanish street artist J.Demsky, the NFT announcement was an ironic approach to the virtual world where the participants could enjoy digital beer and caviar.

