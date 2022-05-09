OPPO Research Institute Calls for Innovative Proposals on Inclusion and Health with a Total Grant of up to USD $460,000

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 9 May 2022 - OPPO today announced the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to empower technology professionals and entrepreneurs that inspiration matters to bring innovative solutions to life and create a better future together, based on the brand value proposition of "Inspiration Ahead". The Innovation Accelerator is being held by the OPPO Research Institute and Microsoft for Startups as a strategic partner. The program aims to encourage all technology innovators to solve some of the most pressing issues facing humanity even amid times of uncertainty.



OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator – Inspiration Matters



Centered on the theme of 'Virtuous Innovation', OPPO is looking to recruit proposals under two entry categories — Accessible Technology and Digital Health. Following the evaluation of proposals submitted by participating teams or individuals, up to ten proposals will be awarded grants of USD $46,000 each, as well as further opportunities for investment opportunities, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.



Event Schedule



"OPPO believes deeply in the idea of 'Virtuous Innovation'. As we continue to explore new technology, we remain dedicated to doing so in a way that puts people first. Through technology, we are attempting to solve some of the biggest issues facing humanity so that we can create a better world for all," said Levin Liu, Vice President and Head of the OPPO Research Institute. "With the severity of global issues like aging populations, poor public health, and digital divide increasing day by day, we could not rely on our own efforts to provide solutions. We have therefore initiated the Innovation Accelerator to empower likeminded innovators to solve these big issues together with us using the power of technology."



Grants and technical support aim to help promising entrepreneurs realize their visions



The 2022 Innovation Accelerator will open online applications beginning May 8, 2022, and winners will be announced after three months of preliminary evaluations and Demo Day roadshows[1]. OPPO will provide all winning teams or individuals with a financial grant, as well as support to help them further implement and promote their ideas. Each winning proposal will be entitled to the following incentives:





pproximately USD $46,000 (300,000 RMB) in grants Partnership and funding opportunities

Commercialization of the proposed via integration with OPPO products

Publicity and demo opportunities at global tech events

Support from OPPO's R&D team including opportunities to meet and present ideas to industry professionals





[1] All times are China Standard Time (UTC +8).

Proposals will be evaluated under the supervision of a professional Judging Committee, where they will be assessed against their ability to meet four key criteria: Feasibility, Innovation & Originality, Social Value, and Long-term Potential. OPPO also invited a judging committee of experts, academics, and senior professionals in the field of technology and innovation to help identify and accelerate the development of high-potential proposals."Startups are home to a whole trove of innovative technologies that can provide innovative digital solutions to various industries," saidJames Chou, CEO and Managing Director of Microsoft for Startups, Greater China Region, Japan, and Korea. "With a decade of experience in China, Microsoft for Startups is dedicated to building an open and collaborative platform for startups and established companies to innovate together. We look forward to working with leading smartphone brand OPPO to develop innovative solutions for a variety of industries, as well as helping research and commercial applications support each other."OPPO has also established a separate referral award to encourage members of the public to refer outstanding innovation cases for consideration by the Innovation Accelerator Judging Committee. Members of the public can submit referrals through the OPPO website during the application stage, with prizes available for every successful proposal that makes it through the preliminary evaluation, Demo Day, and finalist stages.In addition, OPPO is planning three international roadshows in Hyderabad, India, Tel Aviv, Israel and the United States.Since its onset at the start of 2020, the global Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of billions of people around the world. At the same time, the fast development of technology is leaving certain disadvantage groups behind, creating new challenges for them as a result. As a company that takes its responsibility and commitments to society to heart through its brand mission of 'Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World', OPPO hopes to address these issues and others like them through technology, helping to bring greater happiness and wellbeing to more people.Through its continued pursuit of 'Virtuous Innovation', OPPO has accumulated rich experience and expertise in accessible technology and digital health, including extensive user insights and applications. Among these are its work into accessible design and adaptation for elderly users, for example its Color Vision Enhancement technology on the Find X3 series, which assists users with color vision deficiencies. With ColorOS operating system and other products, OPPO has also introduced user interfaces adapted specifically for elderly users, enabling them to enjoy the benefits and convenience of technology.In order to facilitate health management among global users, OPPO has also founded the OPPO Health Lab, partnering with professional medical institutions and sports academies to develop innovative digital health products in both hardware and software. Through its research and development, OPPO hopes to help people improve their health through preventive healthcare.OPPO knows that its power to change to world as single organization is limited. Through the Innovation Accelerator, OPPO hopes to connect with other likeminded individuals, teams, and organizations to identify and develop high-potential solutions so that they can benefit those who most need them. OPPO intends to build the Innovation Accelerator into a long-term platform that addresses the most pressing public issues by attracting the best solutions from the brightest minds around the world, ultimately enabling more people to benefit from Virtuous Innovation.Applications for the OPPO Innovation Accelerator will be open from May 8 to June 30, 2022. To submit a proposal, refer a proposal, or learn more about the program, please visit the official OPPO Innovation Accelerator website at oppo.com/en/proposal/

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



