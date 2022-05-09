Magnitude 6.1 earthquake rocks Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 6.1 earthquake was felt across Taiwan at 2:23 p.m. on Monday (May 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the tremor was located 89.5 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 27.5 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Yilan County, Hualien County, Taipei City, and New Taipei City. Level 2 shockwaves were reported in Nantou County, Taichung City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Hsinchu City, Miaoli County, Yunlin County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Kaohsiung City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County.

Level 1 shockwaves were reported in Keelung City, Penghu City, Lienchiang County, and Kinmen County.

At 2:24 p.m., a magnitude 5.4 aftershock was detected 92.2 km east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 16 km. Yilan County reported an intensity level 2 while Hualien County and New Taipei City reported an intensity level 1.

No injuries or damage from the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.