Taiwan reports 40,263 local COVID cases, 12 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 40,263 local COVID cases on Monday (May 9).

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 41 imported cases, bringing the total case count to 397,504. Chen announced 12 deaths, bringing the country's COVID death toll to 931.

Local cases

The local cases reported include 19,317 males, 20,936 females, and 10 cases under investigation ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the largest number of cases with 14,179, followed by 7,057 in Taipei City, 6,358 in Taoyuan City, 2,099 in Taichung City, 1,910 in Kaohsiung City, 1,480 in Keelung City, 1,448 in Tainan City, 992 in Yilan County, 773 in Pingtung County, 767 Hualien County, 758 in Hsinchu County, 497 in Changhua County, 370 in Yunlin County, 340 in Miaoli County, 336 in Hsinchu City, 276 in Taitung County, 197 in Nantou County, 180 in Chiayi County, 131 in Chiayi City, 89 in Penghu County, 17 in Kinmen County, nine in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 12 COVID deaths announced on Monday include 10 men and two women ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s, all of whom were classified as severe cases, 11 had a history of chronic disease, and three were not vaccinated. The dates of diagnosis ranged from April 13 to May 7 and the dates of death ranged from May 5 to May 7.