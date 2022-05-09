Alexa
Wilson, Hamby, Plum lead Aces past Storm 85-74

By Associated Press
2022/05/09 12:35
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A'ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby posted double-doubles and Kelsey Plum provided a spark in the fourth quarter to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-74 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night.

Wilson had 20 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, while Hamby added 10 points and 19 rebounds. Plum scored 10 of her 18 points in the first four minutes of the final quarter. Her 3-pointer with 8:48 remaining in the game gave Las Vegas (2-0) a 64-61 lead, and the Aces never trailed again.

Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Storm (1-1). Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 points in 10 minutes. Prince's 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left gave Seattle a 59-58 lead heading into the final quarter.

Jackie Young had 19 points for Las Vegas, and Chelsea Gray scored 12. Plum added seven assists.

Seattle shot just 30.8% (12 of 39) in the first half, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range, and trailed 39-33.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

